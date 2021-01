All Times Eastern

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Perth Heat at Adelaide Giants — AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest Plus), 7 p.m.

Perth Heat at Brisbane — AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest Plus)/Eleven Sports, 1 1 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 7

Providence at Xavier — Fox, 11 a.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at UNH — ESPN2, noon

Hartford at UMass Lowell — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Hampton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Drexel at College of Charleston — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at Evansville — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Marist at Monmouth — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Morgan State at Norfolk State — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Radford at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita State — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Boston University — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette — SNY/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s — Week 7

Clemson at Louisville — ACC Network, noon

Davidson at URI — CBS Sports Network, noon

Dayton at George Washington — ESPNU

Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, noon

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Rider at Siena — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Boston University at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Fordham at UMass — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Hartford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at La Salle — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Duquense — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at James Madison — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Fresno State at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at USC — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bellarmine at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

High Point at Winthrop — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Path to the College Football Playoff: Alabama — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Path to the College Football Playoff: Ohio State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Drive; Countdown to Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Football Championship Preview — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Arizona State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 3 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Arizona State at Notre Dame — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

College Wrestling

Illinois at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

FA Women’s Super League

Everton vs. Manchester United — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Maui, HI

Final Round — NBC, 4 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Special: Full Circle — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Tiger Woods – Chasing History — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Levante UD vs. SD Eibar — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:45 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Deportivo Alavés — beIN Sports Español, 10:05 a.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Valencia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:30 p.m.

f8eod

MLB

MLB Tonight: Week in Review — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Network Countdown: 2020 Did You See That?!?! — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Countdown: All-Time Batting Stances — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Detroit — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Detroit, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 4 p.m.

Denver at New York — Altitude/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Oklahoma/YES, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston — NBA TV/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

AFC Wild Card Playoff Game, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans — ESPN/ABC, 1:05 p.m.

Wild Card Megacast

Film Room — ESPN2

Between the Lines — ESPN+

DJ Khaled Watch Party — Freeform

Spanish Language Broadcast — ESPN Deportes

NFC Wild Card Playoff Game, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints — CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon, 4:40 p.m.

AFC Wild Card Playoff Game, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers — NBC/Telemundo/Peacock, 8:15 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN2/ESPN, 11 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ABC/ESPN2/ESPN, noon

NFL Wild Card Kickoff — ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/Freeform, 12:50 p.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, midnight

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL

Top 50 Players Right Now: 20-11 — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Top 50 Players Right Now: 10-1 — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Serie A

Match Day 17

Parma Calcio vs. SS Lazio — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Hatayspor vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Galatasaray vs. Gençlerbirliği Spor Kulübü — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.