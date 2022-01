HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!

All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, FL

Undercard — Fox, 5 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 8 p.m.

PBC Fight Camp: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin — FS1, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Memphis at Wichita State — CBS, noon

West Virginia at Texas — ESPNU, noon

Creighton at Marquette — FS1, noon

Bucknell at Boston University — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Furman at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall — CBS, 2 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Kent State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Army — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Navy at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wright State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Troy at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Oakland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Providence at DePaul — Fox, 3 p.m.

Ohio at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

San Diego State at UNLV — CBS, 4 p.m.

Boise State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at American — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tarleton State at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Averitt at Radford — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

George Mason at Kansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Virginia at Syracuse — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami (FL) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Chicago State at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Rice at North Texas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tulane at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Dixie State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Basketball Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s

Ball State at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 12:05 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 12:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Kent State at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Cleveland State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Hampton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 1 p.m,.

Southern Mississippi at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m .

Akron at Toledo — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dixie State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m,

Erskine at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at South Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Montana at Weber State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah Valley at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Portland at BYU — BYUtv, 4 p.m.

Duquesne at Richmond — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Appalachian State at Troy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Outback Bowl

Big Ten Conference vs. SEC, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Penn State vs. Arkansas — ESPN2, noon

Citrus Bowl

Big Ten Conference vs. SEC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Iowa vs. Kentucky — ABC, 1 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl

Big 12 Conference vs. Independent, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl

Big Ten Conference vs. Pac-12 Conference, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Ohio State vs. Utah — ESPN, 5:10 p.m.

Sugar Bowl

Big 12 Conference vs. SEC, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Baylor vs. Mississippi — ESPN, 8:50 p.m.

College GameDay live from Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA — ESPN, 10 a.m.

College Football Kickoff — ESPN, 1 p.m.

B1G Live: Rose Bowl Pregame — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

College Football Pregame — ESPN, 4:50 p.m.

College Football Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Command Center — ESPN2, 5:10 p.m.

Football Post-Game Report: Rose Bowl Report — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9:30 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Football Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8:40 p.m.

Command Center — ESPN2, 8:50 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN, 12:20 a.m. (Sunday)

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Romero vs. Whittaker — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Beyond the Wheel — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit — KENS/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn — Bally Sports SoCal/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston — Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Utah — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

NHL Winter Classic, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild — TNT/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2022 Winter Classic Pregame Show — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2022 Winter Classic Pregame Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off live from Target Field, Minneapolis, MN — TNT, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2022 Winter Classic Postgame Show — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 10 p.m.

Hockey Night in Canada

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Buffalo at Boston — MSG Western New York/NESN, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Florida — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports South, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at New York Islanders — Sportsnet/NHL Network/MSG Plus, 2 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SEC Storied: More Than a Voice — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

E60: Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

E60: Ticket Home — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

E60 Presents: A Love Story — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

E60 Present: Bonds — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:20 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Cup, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Group B: Russia vs. Australia/Group C: United States vs. Canada — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Group B: Italy vs. France/Group C: Great Britain vs. Germany — Tennis Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.