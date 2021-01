All Times Eastern

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!!

Boxing

El Templo TUDN — TUDN, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 6

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Robert Morris — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cleveland State at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Charlotte — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield — ESPN+ 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Purdue-Fort Wayne at Northern Kentucky — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kent State at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Oakland — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Transylvania at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Women’s — Week 6

Cleveland State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN3, noon

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

USC at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Football

Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Cincinnati Bearcats — ESPN, noon

Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Auburn Tigers vs. Northwestern Wildcats — ABC, 1 p.m.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Rose Bowl, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Alabama Crimson Tide — ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rose Bowl Megacast

Command Center — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

DataCenter — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Skycast — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame Radio Broadcast — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Alabama Radio Broadcast — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Sugar Bowl, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Clemson Tigers — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl Megacast

Command Center — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

DataCenter — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Skycast — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Clemson Radio Broadcast — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College GameDay live from the Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA — ESPN, 9 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show Bowl Special — SEC Network, noon

The Huddle — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Sugar Bowl Preview — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Pregame Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, 3:40 p.m.

College Football Pregame Show — ESPN, 7:40 p.m.

College Football Pregame Show — ESPN2, 7:50 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 11:50 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

College Hockey

Men’s

Colorado College at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Everton vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 12:25 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Miscellaneous

The 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic

Rogue Wheel of Pain — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Elephant Bar — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Timber Carry — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m

Cyr Dumbbell — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Trial By Stone — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Bag Over Bar — CBS Sports Network, midnight

NBA

Boston at Detroit — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Miami at Dallas — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver — Fox Sports Arizona/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State — NBA TV/NBC Sports Northwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN/ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL

The First Winter Classic: Hockey Goes Outside — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Lionel Messi: Sin filtro — NBCSN, 5:45 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

E60: Pictures: Twice the Fight — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:50 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight