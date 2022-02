All Times Eastern



SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Daily 2022 Communist China Olympics listings at NBCOlympics.com

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Providence at Georgetown — FS1, noon

Maryland at Ohio State — CBS, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Canisius — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Iona at Niagara — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Marist at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin Milwaukee at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Akron at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno State — FS1, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Arkansas Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ACC Network, noon

Louisville at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Bally Sports noon

Texas A&M at Kentucky — ESPN2, no0n

Tulane at South Florida — ESPNU, noon

Maryland-Baltimore County at New Hampshire — ESPN3, noon

East Carolina at Temple — ESPN+, noon

Maine at Binghamton — ESPN+, noon

Tennessee at UConn — Fox, noon

Nebraska at Maryland — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — B1G+, 1 p.m.

George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

College of Charleston at Drexel — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Delaware — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Appalachian State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

URI at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler — FloSports, 2 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Towson at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette — FS1, 2 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Utah — Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Hofstra — SNY/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at IUPUI — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Houston at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

TCU at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Providence at DePaul — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

ACC Legends: Kay Yow — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: LSU Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football

One for the Ages: 2019 LSU Football — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

Nebraska at Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

South Dakota State at Oklahoma — Bally Sports/Stadium Sports Central, 4 p.m.

FA Cup

4th Round Proper

Liverpool vs. Cardiff City — ESPN+, 6:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

AFC Bournemouth vs. Boreham Wood FC — ESPN+, 1:25 p.m.

5th Round Draw — ESPN+, 6:40 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Al Hamra Golf Course, Ras AL Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Monterey Peninsula Country Club/Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 23

Valencia CF vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Granada — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 23

FC Lorient vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais FC vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports Xtra, 6:30 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 271 Countdown: Adesanya vs. Whittaker — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

The Clash, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Heats and Qualifiers — Fox, 3 p.m.

Main Event — Fox, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — Fox, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — Fox, 5 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Denver — NBA TV/YES/Altitude, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 6 p.m.

Boston at Orlando — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston — Bally Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports SoCal, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

High Tops: Best of 2021 — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA TV GameTime Live — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Lakeland Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants — WACY, 3:30 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Sioux Falls Skyforce — WABM, 4 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Iowa Wolves — Bally Sports Southwest, 5 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

NFL

AFC-NFC Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

NFC vs. AFC — ESPN/ABC, 3 p.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN/ABC, 1 p.m.

Pro Bowl Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 2:45 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: In the Arena (series premiere) — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Mid-Season Awards Show — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Final, Olembe Stadium, Yahoundé, Cameroon

Senegal vs. Egypt — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:50 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 25

Motherwell FC vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

Rangers FC vs. Heart of Midlothian — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

SPFL Bridge Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Turkish SüperLig

Matchday 24

Beşiktaş vs. Antalyaspor — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E60: Projet 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E60: Bonds — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

E60: Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt — ESPNews, noon

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: NBA Trade Deadline Preview — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: World Tennis Tournament (ATP Tour)/Argentina Open (ATP Tour)/Dallas Open (ATP Tour)/St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Track & Field

IAAF World Athletics Indoor Tour

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, Staten Island, NY

Finals — NBC, noon