SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19
Daily 2022 Communist China Olympics listings at NBCOlympics.com
Boxing
Premier Boxing Champions
Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Weigh-In — FS1, 5 p.m.
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 21
Hertha Berlin vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Dartmouth at Yale — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Richmond — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Western Carolina at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Miami (OH) at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Iona at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Niagara — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Penn at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Creighton at Seton Hall — FS1, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Ball State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
San Diego State at Colorado State — FS1, 9 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno State — FS1, 11 p.m.
Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
SEC Inside: Arkansas Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
Women’s
St. Joseph’s at Davidson — ESPN+, noon
Villanova at St. John’s — FloSports, 21 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue — B1G+, 6 p.m.
Brown at Harvard — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Columbia at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Maine at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Missouri State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Oakland at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Butler at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.
Detroit Mercy at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana State at Bradley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Baylor — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul — FloSports, 8 p.m.
Providence at Marquette — FloSports, 8 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.
Washington State at Colorado — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.
Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.
College Gymnastics
Women’s
Florida at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Western Michigan, North Carolina & Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
Vermont at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.
Providence at UConn — NESNplus, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
College Wrestling
Duke at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
B1G Wrestling & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.
FA Cup
4th Round Proper
Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Al Hamra Golf Course, Ras AL Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Monterey Peninsula Country Club/Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Asian Tour
Saudi International, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 23
Getafe CF vs. Levante — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 23
Olympique de Marseille vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.
This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live: Hermansson vs. Strickland — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
UFC-The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Title Fight Knockouts — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Detroit — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana — NBC Sports Chicago/Baly Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte — NBA TV/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Utah — YES/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver — Bally Sports New Orleans/Altitude, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southwest, 10 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Raptors Game Day — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.
NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
#Handles — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA G League
Cleveland Charge at Long Island Nets — YES app/YES.com, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go — NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.
Motor City Cruise at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Herd at Greensboro Swarm – WACY, 7 p.m.
Birmingham Squadron at Memphis Hustle — WABM, 8 p.m.
Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks — MSG Plus, 8 p.m.
Stockton Kings at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City Vipers at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL
NHL All-Star Weekend
Day 1, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
NHL All-Star Skills Competition — ESPN/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: 2022 All-Star Media Day — NHL Network, 1 p.m.
The Point — NHL Network, 2 p.m.
NHL Tonight: 2022 All-Star Skills Competition Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
The Point — ESPN, 7 p.m.
NHL All-Star Skills Pre-Show — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
NHL Tonight: 2022 All-Star Skills Competition Recap — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
NHL’s Best All-Star Edition — Sportsnet, 11 p.m.
NHL’s Best of the Season — Sportsnet, 11:30 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Live on the Line — Stadium, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Bad Beats of College Football — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
Courtside: Maharashtra Open (ATP Tour)/Open Sud de France (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)