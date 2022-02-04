All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Daily 2022 Communist China Olympics listings at NBCOlympics.com

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In — FS1, 5 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

Hertha Berlin vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Richmond — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Western Carolina at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Iona at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall — FS1, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Ball State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Colorado State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — FS1, 11 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Arkansas Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

St. Joseph’s at Davidson — ESPN+, noon

Villanova at St. John’s — FloSports, 21 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Brown at Harvard — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Butler at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana State at Bradley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Providence at Marquette — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Florida at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan, North Carolina & Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Vermont at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

Providence at UConn — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Duke at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Wrestling & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

FA Cup

4th Round Proper

Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Al Hamra Golf Course, Ras AL Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Monterey Peninsula Country Club/Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Asian Tour

Saudi International, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 23

Getafe CF vs. Levante — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 23

Olympique de Marseille vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Hermansson vs. Strickland — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

UFC-The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Title Fight Knockouts — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Detroit — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana — NBC Sports Chicago/Baly Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte — NBA TV/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah — YES/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver — Bally Sports New Orleans/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southwest, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Cleveland Charge at Long Island Nets — YES app/YES.com, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go — NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Greensboro Swarm – WACY, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Memphis Hustle — WABM, 8 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks — MSG Plus, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City Vipers at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL All-Star Weekend

Day 1, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

NHL All-Star Skills Competition — ESPN/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2022 All-Star Media Day — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

The Point — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2022 All-Star Skills Competition Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

The Point — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NHL All-Star Skills Pre-Show — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2022 All-Star Skills Competition Recap — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL’s Best All-Star Edition — Sportsnet, 11 p.m.

NHL’s Best of the Season — Sportsnet, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Bad Beats of College Football — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Courtside: Maharashtra Open (ATP Tour)/Open Sud de France (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)