All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Baseball

St. John’s at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Delaware at Towson — FloSports, 6 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 01/27/22)

Syracuse at North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UMass at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Jackson State at Prairie View A&M — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — FS1, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

SEC Inside: Tennessee Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball: Episode 7 (1984-1989) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball: Episode 8 — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Hartford at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Temple at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

San Jose State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Texas A&M Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Butkus Award — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, SC

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship

Week 2

Group F, Estadio Olīmpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Guyana vs. Mexico — FS2/TUDN, 5:50 p.m.

Panama vs. Honduras — FS2, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Group H, Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

Guatemala vs. Haiti — FS2, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 4: Better Bunker Play — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 5: Iconic Shots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Brittany Lincicome-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Granada vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga 26th Round Complete Highlight Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Orlando — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show –= NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Cleveland Charge at Capital City Go-Go — NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Agua Caliente Clippers — WABM, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/NESN/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m./Sportsnet, 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Bound — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pregame — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Turkish Sùper Lig

Matchday 27

Kasımpaşa vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Tennis Players — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Trilogies in Fight Sports — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Long Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Finding Free — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Lyon Open (WTA Tour)/Monterrey Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)