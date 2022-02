All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 11:25 a.m.

German Bundesliga Highlights — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Alabama at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

UConn at Georgetown — CBS, noon

Princeton at Harvard — ESPN+, noon

SMU at Houston — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan — CBS, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Rider — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at Memphis — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane at Temple — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland — CBS, 4 p.m.

East Tennessee State at North Carolina-Greensboro — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Montana — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul — FS1, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Boston College at Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

Louisville at Notre Dame — ESPN2, noon

DePaul at Creighton — FS1, noon

Towson at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, noon

Missouri at Florida — SEC Network, noon

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Florida at East Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Providence at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

LSU at Tennessee — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College of Charleston at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Elon at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Xavier — FloSports, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Bradley at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Finals — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

LaLiga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

LaLiga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 11 a.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic, PGA National (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Final Round: Main Feed — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Final Round: Marquee Group (Higgo & Bezuidenhout) — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Final Round: Featured Holes (5, 7, 15 & 17) — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Final Round: Featured Groups (Young, Glover, Spaun & Rodgers) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round: Featured Groups (Fowler & Lamb/Koepka & Poulter) & Featured Holes (15 & 17) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National Golf Resort, Tucson, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Special — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg Circuit, St. Petersburg, FL

Race — NBC/Universo, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre-Race — NBC, noon

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Villarreal vs. Espanyol — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Athletic Club — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 26

AS Monaco vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Girondins de Bordeaux — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:45 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

Angers SCO vs. FC Lens — beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Estac Troyes vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Lille OSC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 272 Countdown: Covington vs. Masvidal — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

Week 1

Orlando City SC vs. Montreal Impact — WRBW/TSN1/TSN5, 1 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Sporting Kansas City — FS1, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake — AT&T SportsNet Southwest Plus/KMYU, 7 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Nashville SC — KZJO/WUXP, 8 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN5, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Wise Power 400, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, CA

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Fontana — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Fontana — Fox, 3 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at New York — ABC, 1 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Indiana, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston — Bally Sports SoCal/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland — Altitude/Root Sports Plus, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Lakeland Magic — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 6 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Long Island Nets — YES app, 6 p.m.

NFL

NFL 360: 2022 Black History Month Special — NFL Network, noon

NFL Roundtables: Field Generals — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

A Football Life: Jim Brown — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

A Football Life: Doug Williams — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

A Football Life: Walter Payton — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Top 10: HBCU Players — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Breaking Ground: A Story of HBCU Football and the NFL — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL 360: 2021 Black History Month Special — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL 360: Tomlinson — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Orangeburg: A Town, A Team, An American Tragedy — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL 360: Fritz Pollard: A Forgotten Man — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Cam Jordan & The Crescent City Corps — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Inspire Change Special — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

The Super Bowl That Wasn’t — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at Carolina — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Bally Sports South, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m./Sportsnet 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Winnipeg at Arizona — TSN3/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Wet)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at New York Rangers — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/NHL Network/MSG Network Plus/Bally Sports West, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Buffalo at Dallas Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: St. Louis at Chicago Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 5;30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Winnipeg at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Seattle at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Soccer

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 28

Hibernian vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 27

Galatasaray vs. Rizespor — beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Chile Open, Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica, Santiago, Chile

Finals — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour

Abierto Zapopan, Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Finals — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Center Court: Lyon Open (WTA Tour)/Monterrey Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Monday)

ATP Uncovered — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Track & Field

USA Track & Field

USA Indoor Championships, The Podium, Spokane, WA

Day 2 — CNBC, 5 p.m.