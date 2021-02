All Times Eastern

Boxing

WBA Super World Super MIddleweight Title, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Saul Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim — DAZN, 7 p.m.

Premier Boxing Champions

Super Middleweights: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis, Shrine Exposition Center, Los Angeles, CA

Prelims — FS1, 7 p.m.

Main Event — Fox, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

Bayern München vs. 1. FC Koln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

BYU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 14

America East Tournament

New Hampshire Pod, Lundholm Gymnasium, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH

UMass-Lowell vs. Stony Brook — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Hartford Pod, Chase Family Arena, University of Hartford, West Hartford, CT

Binghamton at Hartford — ESPN+2 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology vs. Albany — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Big South Tournament

1st Round (Home Sites)

Presbyterian at Hampton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at High Point — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Texas at Texas Tech — CBS, noon

Tennessee at Auburn — ESPN, noon

Liberty at Bellarmine — ESPNU, noon

Navy at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, noon

Michigan at Indiana — Fox, noon

Georgetown at DePaul — FS1, noon

Central Michigan at Ball State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Fordham — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Montana at Idaho State — Pluto TV, 1 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Clemson — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — CBS, 2 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin — ESPN, 2 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

American at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Weber State at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Marshall — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Marquette at UConn — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — ABC, 3 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Boston University at Army — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky — CBS, 4 p.m.

Boise State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Kansas State at West Virginia — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Temple at Central Florida — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Belmont at Morehead State — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UAB at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN +, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Kent State at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

La Salle at George Mason — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Toledo — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Florida International at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier — Fox, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Duke — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Texas Christian at Iowa State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloHoops, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Irvine — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Drake at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State at Eastern. Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at Duquense — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas — ESPN, 8 p.m.

USC at Utah — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T State — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Murray State at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s at BYU — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Riverside — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox/FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s — Week 14

Ball State at Toledo — ESPN3, noon

Kansas State at Baylor — ESPN+, noon

Mercer at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, noon

Temple at Central Florida — ESPN+, noon

Idaho State at Montana — Pluto TV, noon

Sacramento State at Weber State — Pluto TV, noon

Kent State at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Belmont at Morehead State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

DePaul at Providence — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Southern Utah — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

San Diego State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Tennessee State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

UConn at Butler — SNY, 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Louisiana — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee State — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Niagara — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas State — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Murray State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Grand Canyon — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova — FS1, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Providence at Northeastern — NESN, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports North, 5 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Virginia at Syracuse — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

BYU vs. San Francisco — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Lone Star State Invitational, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Mississippi State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.

Houston vs. Mississippi State — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Swimming

Pac-12 Women’s Swimming Championships, Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Day 4 — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nebraska at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Manchester City vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, noon

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Race 2 — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Championship at the Concession, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

3rd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, noon

3rd Round — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National, Tucson, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge LPGA, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, FL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics Winter Cup, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, IN

Women’s Competition: All-around final — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Eibar vs. Huesca — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:50 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 10:05 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports Español, 12:20 p.m.

Getafe vs. Valencia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports Español, 9:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:15 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 27

Dijon FCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Rozenstruik vs. Gane, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UFC-The Walk — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

UFC Live: Rozenstruik vs. Gane — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

UFC 259 Countdown: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya — ABC, 2 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, FL

Race — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity at Homestead-Miami — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington — Fox Sports North Plus/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City — Altitude 2/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New York — Fox Sports Indiana/MSG Network, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Utah at Orlando — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Florida, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

All Games Played at Wide World of Sports Complex, Bay Lake, FL

Oklahoma City Blue at Delaware Blue Coats — NBA TV/Twitch/DETV Channel 28, 11 a.m.

Westchester Knicks at Raptors 905 — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Twitch, 3 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:30 p.m.

G League Ignite at Canton Charge — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Toronto at Edmonton — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa — RDS/Sportsnet West/TSN5, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo — ESPN+/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey — NHL Network/NBC Sports Washington/MSG Plus, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Tennessee, 3 p.m./Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Carolina at Florida — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Islanders — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago — ESPN+/Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — ESPN+/Altitude/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose — Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Anaheim/St. Louis at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

TrueSouth: Oxford — ESPN2, noon

TrueSouth: Brownsville — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Fort Benning — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

TrueSouth: Bowman — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

ATP Tour

Singapore Tennis Open, OCBC Arena, Kallang, Singapore

Finals — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Sunday)