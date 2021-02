All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Boston College at Duke — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

BYU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 14

Canisius at Niagara — ESPN+, noon

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter’s — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tulane at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison — FloHoops, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

George Washington at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Marshall — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Irvine — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UAB at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Penn State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho — Pluto TV, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Drake at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Florida International at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at South Dakota State — ESPN3, 8;30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Loyola (Chicago) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Georgia State at South Alabama — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Utah State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Fresno State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Riverside — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s — Week 14

Siena at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, noon

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Richmond at URI — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San Diego State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Radford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Niagara — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Saint Louis at Davidson — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at South Dakota State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Duquense at La Salle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at West Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at North Texas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at UMass — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

LSU at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports, 8 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Auburn at Florida — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Utah State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Cal at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Ohio State at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s

USC at Boston College — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Lone Star State Invitational, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Sam Houston State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas — Longhorn Network, 4:30 p.m.

Sam Houston State vs. Lamar — Longhorn Network, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Swimming

Pac-12 Women’s Swimming Championships, Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Day 3 — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Florida at Tennessee — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix, Riaydh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Race 1 — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Championship at the Concession, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

2nd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge LPGA, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National, Tucson, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

Nastia Liukin Cup, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, IN

Finals — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

USA Gymnastics Winter Cup, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, IN

Men’s Competition: All-Around Final — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Levante UD vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m./beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 27

Stade Rennais vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sport, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston — ESPN/Fox Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Southeast (South)/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Southeast (Tennessee), 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Detroit, 8 p.m.

Utah at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State – Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas)/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/NBC Sports Northwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

All Games Played at Wide World of Sports Complex, Bay Lake, FL

Agua Caliente Clippers at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Lakeland Magic — ESPN+/DETV Channel 28/Fox Sports Florida, 11:30 a.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at G League Ignite — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/Fox Sports Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Canton Charge — ESPN+/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at New York Rangers — NHL Network/Sportsnet/NESN/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota — ESPN+/Fox Sports West/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — ESPN+/Altitude/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş vs. Denizlispor Kulübü — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m./beIN Sports Español, 11 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Once Upon a Comeback — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

TrueSouth: Bowman — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TrueSouth: Fort Benning — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN/Univision, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Final Quarterfinal — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: Adelaide International Final (WTA)/Singapore Tennis Open Semifinals (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)