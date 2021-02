All Times Eastern

College Baseball

BYU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 14

Horizon League Tournament

1st Round

Robert Morris at Detroit — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+ 8 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Western Michigan — ESPN+, noon

Eastern Michigan at Ohio — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Houston — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Bryant — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

USC at Colorado — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Boise State at San Diego State — FS1, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho State — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Pacific at St. Mary’s — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona — FS1, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, midnight

Women’s — Week 14

Mississippi at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Tennessee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Belmont at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Radford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UConn at Creighton — SNY, 5 p.m.

Murray State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue — Big Ten Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Idaho at Montana State — Pluto TV, 6 p.m.

Sacramento State at Weber State — Pluto TV, 6 p.m.

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Illinois Chicago at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford art Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana — Pluto TV, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Utah State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Portland State — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Championship at the Concession, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge LPGA, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Avangard vs. Salavat Yulaev — Eleven Sports, 11:30 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Philadelphia — TNT/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Florida/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New York — NBC Sports California/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Southeast (Tennessee), 8 p.m.

Washington at Denver — NBC Sports Washington/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee — TNT, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Arena — TNT, 6 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

NBA G League

All Games at Wide World of Sports Complex, Bay Lake, FL

Erie Bayhawks at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Memphis Hustle at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Long Island Nets — ESPN+. 3:30 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 2.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at New York Islanders — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/NESN/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa — RDS2/Sportsnet West/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay — ESPN+/Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo — MSG Plus/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington — ESPN+/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit — NHL Network/Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg — RDS/TSN2/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver — Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Detroit/Montreal at Winnipeg Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports Xtra, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Cooligans– Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: Adelaide International Semifinals (WTA)/Singapore Tennis Open Quarterfinals (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Center Court: Open Sud de France Quarterfinals (ATP)/Singapore Tennis Open Quarterfinals (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. Salzburg — Galavisión, 12:30 p.m. (1st leg, Villarreal 2-0)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

Napoli vs. Granada — UniMás, 12:30 p.m. (1st leg, Granada 2-0)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, Greece

Arsenal vs. Benfica — TUDN, 12:30 p.m. (1st leg, 1-1)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Lille OSC — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 1, 12:55 p.m. (1st leg, Ajax 2-1)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Ibrox Stadium, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Antwerp — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 4, 12:55 p.m. (1st leg, Rangers 4-3)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, NSK Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 2, 12:55 p.m. (1st leg, Shaktar 2-0)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Molde FK — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 2, 12:55 p.m. (1st leg, 3-3)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Stadio Guiseppe Meazza, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. FK Crvena zvezda — TUDN, 2:50 p.m. (1st leg, 2-2)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven vs. Olympiacos — Galavisión, 3 p.m. (1st leg, Olympiacos 4-2)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad — UniMás, 3 p.m. (1st leg, Manchester United 4-0)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Braga — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 2, 2:40 p.m. (1st leg, Roma 2-0)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. BSC Young Boys — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 3, 2:40 p.m. (1st leg, Young Boys 4-3)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge vs. Dinamo Kyiv — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 5, 2:40 p.m. (1st leg, 1-1)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Krasnodar — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 4, 2:40 p.m. (1st leg, Dinamo Zagreb 3-2)

Round of 32: 2nd Leg, King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, United Kingdom

Leicester City vs. Slavia Praha — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 1, 2:40 p.m. (1st leg, 0-0)

Fútbol Central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, noon

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.