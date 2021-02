All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Mercer at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

BYU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 14

Kent State at Ball State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T State at North Carolina Central — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Dayton at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mount Aloysius at Radford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Marquette at North Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Temple at South Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

American at Loyola (Maryland) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquense at La Salle — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

McNeese State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Xavier at Providence — FS1, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Southern Utah — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at UNLV — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Big Trip: 1985 Indiana Basketball — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s — Week 14

Villanova at Providence — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Temple — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Utah State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul — FloHoops, 5 p.m.

Akron at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Evansville at Indiana State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Navy at American — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at St. John’s — FloHoops, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota — Big Ten Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Drake at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier — FloHoops, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Colorado State-Pueblo at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Classics: 2020 WGC: Mexico Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Barcelona vs. Elche — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 12:50 p.m. (rescheduled from 09/12/2020)

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports Español, 11:30 a.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports Español, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC-The Walk: Cyborg vs. Nunes — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Atlanta — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Southeast (South), 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Indiana — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami — TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports Florida, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix — Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas)/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

All Games Played at Wide World of Sports Complex, Bay Lake, FL

Lakeland Magic at Canton Charge — ESPN+/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 11 a.m.

G League Ignite at Memphis Hustle — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+/DeTv 28, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente Clippers at Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Calgary at Toronto — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Philadelphia — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Sun, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Florida — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Florida, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — Fox Sports North/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

SheBelieves Cup

Round Robin, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Canada vs. Brazil — FS1, 4 p.m.

United States vs. Argentina — FS/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12;35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

WTA Tour

Adelaide International, Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Center Court: Adelaide International (WTA)/Open Sud de France (ATP)/Singapore Tennis Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16, Stadio dell’Atalanta a Bergamo, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS All Access, 3 p.m.

Round of 16, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Manchester City — Galavisión, 2:30 p.m./CBS All Access, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.