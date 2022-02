All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Nebraska-Omaha at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

The Citadel at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Creighton at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Indiana State — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Providence — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Albany at Maine — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

American at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drake at Valparaíso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Hartford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Florida at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Chicago State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Houston at Tulane — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama — ESPN+,. 8 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola (Chicago) — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Central Florida — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Air Force at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

SMU at Tulane — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Penn at Cornell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Army at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Boston University at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Elon — FloSports, 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at High Point — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Marquette at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p .m.

Iowa State at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Portland State at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Temple at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Brown at North Carolina — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Georgia State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16

Leg 2, Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

New York City FC vs. Santos — FS2/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Leg 2, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce Park, CO

Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones FC — FS2, 8 p.m./TUDN, 8:10 p.m.

Leg 2, Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico

Pumas UNAM vs. Deportivo Saprissa — TUDN, 10:25/FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Cameron Champ — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Laval Rocket at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, noon

South Bay Lakers at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Cleveland Charge — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Texas Legends — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens — MSG Western New York/Sportsnet East/Sportsnet One/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay — TNT/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Arizona Coyotes — TNT/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit — Altitude/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Women’s

SheBelieves Cup

Group Play, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

New Zealand vs. Czech Republic — ESPN3, 5:50 p.m.

United States vs. Iceland — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Weekly Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Women Footballers — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Born to Entertain — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (ATP)/Chile Open (ATP)/Qatar Open (WTA)/Abierto Mexicano de tenis (ATP/WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United — CBS/Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

1st Leg, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Benfica vs. Ajax — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/Galavisión/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.