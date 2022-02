All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

American at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Boston College — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Howard — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Marshall at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — FS1, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball: Episode 5 (1975-1980) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball: Episode 6 (1981-1983) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Inside: Auburn Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Cleveland State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Montana at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Ohio at Akron — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

High Point at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ball State — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Marist at Rider — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Montana State at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Georgia Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2019-Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 4: Better Bunker Play — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Ian Poulter-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Celta de Vigo vs. Levante UD — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga 25th Round Complete Highlight Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m,

Basketball Stories: Sir Charles & The Doctor — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Queen of Basketball — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA75 Rank — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NFL

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360: 2021 Black History Month Special — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL 360: 2019 Black History Month Special — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens– Sportsnet/RDS, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pregame — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Boston — Sportsnet/Altitude/NESN, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 3 p.m./Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Winnipeg at Calgary — TSN3/Sportsnet West, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Toronto at Montreal Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 26

Göztepe vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Moments That Inspired Movies — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Finding Free — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, 11 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (ATP)/Chile Open (ATP)/Qatar Open (WTA)/Abierto Mexicano de tenis (ATP/WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)