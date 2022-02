All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Daily 2022 Communist China Olympics listings at NBCOlympics.com

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

Bayern München vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 11:25 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 1:25 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Michigan at Wisconsin — CBS, 1 p.m.

Houston at Wichita State — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maine — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Providence at Butler — FS1, 1 p.m.

Temple at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Northern Iowa — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Fordham — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at SMU — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Oakland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton — FS1, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at San Jose State — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington State at USC — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 5 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Wake Forest at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina at Florida State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

Texas at West Virginia — ESPN2, noon

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, noon

Georgia at Auburn — SEC Network, noon

Tennessee at South Carolina — ABC, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Evansville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Drexel at Delaware — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Elon — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Duke at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College of Charleston at Towson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at William & Mary — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at James Madison — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colorado at USC — Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Florida at LSU — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Colorado State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Houston at Tulane — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 6 p.,m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Butler — FloSports, 7 p.m.

College GameDay live from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC — ESPN, noon

College Gymnastics

Women’s

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

College Softball

St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

Texas Tech vs. LSU — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Northwestern vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Washington vs. Clemson — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Notre Dame vs. Texas — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Auburn vs. South Florida — ESPN+, noon

Wisconsin vs. UCLA — ESPN+, noon

Central Florida vs. Florida State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

South Florida vs. Wisconsin — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. Florida State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Drag Racing Series

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 7 a.m.

Finals — FS1, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Leeds United vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

Final Round: Main Feed & Featured Holes (4, 10, 14 & 16) — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Final Round: Marquee Group — ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.

Final Round: Featured Group — ESPN+, noon

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round: Featured Group 1/Featured Group 2/Featured Holes 10 & 16 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Espanyol vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Valencia vs. FC Barcelona — ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.

Real Betis vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga 25th Round Highlight Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 25

OGC Nice vs. Angers — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

AS Saint-Étienne vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Troyes AC — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

FC Girondins de Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Fastest Knockouts — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona 500 — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona 500 — Fox, 1 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Game, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Team Durant vs. Team LeBron — TNT/TBS, 8 p.m.

2022 NBA Legends Awards — NBA TV, noon

NBABet — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime: All-Star Sunday — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA All-Star Tip-Off — TNT, 6 p.m.

Inside the NBA — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

NBA G League Ignite Tour

G League Ignite at Cleveland Charge — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NFL

All Madden — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Montreal at New York Islanders — TSN2/RDS/MSG Plus, 2 p.m.

Florida at Chicago — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

New York Rangers at Ottawa — MSG Network/TSN5/TVA Sports, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose — AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New York Rangers at Ottawa Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Buffalo at Columbus Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Edmonton/Vegas at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 27

Dundee United FC vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Women’s

SheBelieves Cup 2022

Group Stage, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

United States vs. New Zealand — ABC, 3 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. Iceland — ESPN3, 6:10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60 Super Bowl Special — ESNPews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, noon

Boundless: Utah: Adventure Xtreme Race — Stadium, noon

Boundless: France: 140 km Mountain Bike Race — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Finding Free — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Long Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: I Run With Maud — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)