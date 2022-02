All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBC World Silver Lightweight Title, RCC Boxing Academy, Ekaterinburg, Russia

Zaur Abdullaev vs. Jorge Linares — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Top Rank Presents: The Tartan Tornado — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. SC Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 12:25 p.m.

College Baseball

MLB4 Collegiate Tournament

Round Robin, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, AZ

TCU vs. Cal — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Houston vs. San Diego State — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NBA HBCU Classic, Wolstein Center, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH

Morgan State vs. Howard — ESPN/TNT/NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan State — ESPN, noon

TCU at Baylor — ESPN2, noon

Boston College at Syracuse — ESPNU, noon

Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont — ESPN3, noon

Holy Cross at Navy — ESPN+, noon

Tulsa at South Florida — ESPN+, noon

Wofford at Furman — ESPN+, noon

Xavier at UConn — Fox, noon

La Salle at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, noon

Texas Tech at Texas — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky — CBS, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Canisius — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Joseph’s — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Boston University at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota — Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Florida — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at North Dakota State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Army at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

High Point at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Samford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio State — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 3 p.m.

Akron at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Georgia State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Merrimack — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tarleton State at Chicago State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Davidson — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Wyoming — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas — ESPN, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

California Baptist at Seattle — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Morehead State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Elon — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Towson at College of Charleston — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Irvine — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Texas at UAB — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 4:15 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama — ESPN+, 4;30 p.m.

Murray State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Campbell — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 4;30 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Ball State at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at UMass-Lowell — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Western Illinois at South Dakota — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

McNeese State at New Orleans — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgetown at Villanova — Fox, 5 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook — SNY/ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Duke — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Drake at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Penn at Brown — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rice at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

URI at George Washington — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Boston/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall — FS1, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Dixie State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — ESPN, 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — FS1, 10 p.m.

College GameDay live from University of Arizona. Tucson, AZ — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.,m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Navy at Holy Cross — ESPN+, noon

Ohio at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 12:05 p.m.

UAB at North Texas — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Albany at New Hampshire — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Buffalo — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

American at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Boston University — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Ball State at Toledo — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Rider — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Kent State at Akron — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Binghamton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Baylor at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Florida at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northwestern State at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Oakland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Samford at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay — ESPN+ 2:30 p.m.

Drake at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Western Illinois — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Chicago State at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida International at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Belmont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Boise State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Vermont at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Indiana — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Dixie State at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

East Tennessee State at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Georgia State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Charlotte — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Utah at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

URI at Richmond — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fresno State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

San Jose State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Marist at Siena — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Idaho State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Montana at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Brown at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Furman — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Yale at Princeton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Iona — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl

CIAA/GCAC/MEAC/NAIA/SIAC/SWAC, Yulman Stadium, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA

Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Nebraska at Oklahoma — Bally Sports/Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

UConn at UMass — NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Providence at Boston University — NESN, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Ohio State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Softball

St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

UCLA vs. Auburn — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Notre Dame vs. LSU — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Tennessee vs. Central Florida — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Northwestern vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Michigan vs. Florida State — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. South Florida — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Washington — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Texas vs. UCLA — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Michigan vs. LSU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Clemson — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+ 6 p.m.

Central Florida vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Cal at USC — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Purdue at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

West Ham United vs Newcastle United — Peacock, 7:25 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea — Universo, 9:55 a.m./USA Network, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brentford — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Watford — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Norwich City — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Golf

PGA Tour

The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

3rd Round: Main Feed & Featured Holes (4, 10, 14 & 16) — ESPN+, noon

3rd Round: Marquee Group — ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

3rd Round: Featured Group — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round: Featured Group 1/Featured Group 2/Featured Holes 10 & 16 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Granada vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Alavés — ABC, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC: Real Madrid-Deportivo Alavés Pregame Special — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN FC Postgame — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 25

RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:25 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellator 274

Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Main Card — Showtime, 9 p.m.

MLB

MLB Network Special: Top 25 Prospect Development Pipeline Show — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A Race That Goes Left for 300 Miles, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Daytona — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity at Daytona — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show: Daytona — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star Saturday Night, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Skills Challenge/3-Point Contest/Slam Dunk Contest — TNT, 8 p.m.

NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

The Ultimate Draft — TNT, 5 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NBA All-Star Adam Silver Media Availability — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA G League

NBA G League Ignite Tour

G League Ignite at Cleveland Charge — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NFL

Cam Jordan and the Crescent City Corps — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet East/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs — City TV/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames — City TV/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

The Hockey Show — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 5:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo — Sportsnet One/Altitude/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg — TVA Sports/Sportsnet West/TSN5, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Vancouver/Seattle at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Women’s

Tournoi de France

Group Play, Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France

Finland vs. Netherlands — beIN Sports Xtra, 11:50 a.m.

Group Play, Stade Michel d’Ornano, Caen, France

France vs. Brazil — beIN Sports Xtra, 3 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

Misión Europa — Univision, 2:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines (season premiere) — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E60: Whitney’s Anthem — ESPNews, 9;30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Long Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: The Next Wave — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

The Undefeated: Finding Free — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

The B1G Story: The Brands Brothers — Big Ten Network, noon

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Semifinals: Open 13 Provence (ATP)/Qatar Open (ATP)/Dubai Tennis Championships (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Center Court: Semifinals: Delray Beach Open (ATP)/Rio Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.