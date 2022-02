All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Daily 2022 Communist China Olympics listings at NBCOlympics.com

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation

Lightweights, Caribe Royal Orlando, Orlando, FL

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Inside Boxing Live — Fubo Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

College Baseball

MLB4 Collegiate Tournament, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, AZ

Cal vs. Houston — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

TCU vs. San Diego State — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Butler at St. John’s — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Ohio at Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Fairfield — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Wright State at Oakland — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

College of Charleston at James Madison — FloSports, noon

Yale at Penn — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Brown at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Creighton at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown — FS2, 7 p.m.

UConn at Xavier — SNY, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Utah at USC — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Cal at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Florida at Kentucky — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine — NESN, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Northeastern — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Colorado College — Bally Sports, 9:30 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

Michigan vs. Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Northwestern vs. Texas Tech — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Auburn vs. Wisconsin — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Washington vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Florida State — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

UCLA vs. Northwestern — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Florida vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Central Florida vs. Michigan — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

LSU vs. Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Auburn vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 4 p.m.

Central Florida vs. Texas Tech — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Clemson — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. LSU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Maryland at Virginia — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal State-Northridge at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m..

College Wrestling

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Drag Racing Series

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

1st Round: Main Feed & Featured Holes (4, 10, 14 & 16) — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

1st Round: Marquee Group (McIlroy, Hovland & Matsuyama) — ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

1st Round: Featured Group (Koepka Group & Johnson Group) — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

1st Round: Featured Group 1 (Morikawa, Schauffele & Champ)/Featured Group 2 (Rahm, Spieth & Scheffler)/Featured Holes 10 & 16 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Elche vs Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 25

Lille OSC vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Walker vs. Hill — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Pettis vs. Dos Anjos — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS-Daytona — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A Race That Goes Left for 300 Miles, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Friday, Rocket Mortgage Arena, Cleveland, OH

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Rising Stars Games — TNT, 9 p.m.

Rising Stars Practice — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2022 Hall of Fame Press Conference — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation: All-Star Preview — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Live at All-Star Weekend — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Special: Hoops and Harmony — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime: All-Star Friday — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: The 2021 Season — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LVI — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at Carolina — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota — ESPN+/Hulu, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Hockey Show — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

2022 NHL All-Star All-Access — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Serie A

Matchday 26

Juventus vs. Torino — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Serie A Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60: Whitney’s Anthem — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Inspirational — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Top 10 Athletes Who Competed For Multiple Nations — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: Delray Beach Open (ATP)/Open 13 Provence (ATP)/Qatar Open (ATP)/Rio Open (ATP)/Dubai Tennis Championships (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)