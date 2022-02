All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Daily 2022 Communist China Olympics listings at NBCOlympics.com

College Basketball

Men’s

Manhattan at Fairfield — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Radford — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Louisville — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Albany at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Army — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Hartford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Hampton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

George Washington at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Valparaiso — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette — FS2, 8 p.m.

Seton Hall at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SMU at Temple — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Boise State at Air Force — FS1, 11 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel — FloSports, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at William & Mary — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Butler — FloSports, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul — FloSport, 8 p.m.

San Jose State at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Utah State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Softball

South Alabama at Florida State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

McNeese State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16

Leg 1, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

CD Guastatoya vs. Club León — FS2/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Leg 1, Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Forge FC vs. Cruz Azul — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:56 p.m.

Leg 1, Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, San Juan de Tibàs, Costa Rica

Deportivo Saprissa vs. Pumas UNAM — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Driving Distance — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2001 The Players — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Utica Comets at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

Atlético de Madrid vs. Levante UD — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m. (rescheduled from January)

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Duel 1 at Daytona — Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Daytona 500 Media Day — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York — ESPN/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Indiana — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Memphis — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — TSN4/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Denver at Golden State — Altitude/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Oklahoma Blue — WABM, 1 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LVI — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2022 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Carolina Panthers — TNT/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports SoCal/Sportsnet West, 9;30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights — TNT/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

The Hockey Show — Sportsnet, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9;30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

The Short List: Trash Talkers in Fight Sports — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Technological Advancements — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: Delray Beach Open (ATP)/Open 13 Provence (ATP)/Qatar Open (ATP)/Rio Open (ATP)/Dubai Tennis Championships (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Internazionale Milan vs. Liverpool — CBS/UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

1st Leg, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Bayern München — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.