All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 13

Northern Illinois at Akron — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Providence at UConn — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Dayton at URI — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Purdue — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Florida at Arkansas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, midnight

Women’s — Week 13

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Troy at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at James Madison — FloHoops, 3 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Radford at Hampton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Butler at Villanova — FloHoops, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Bellarmine at North Carolina — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Southern Mississippi at Florida State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Loyola Marymount at BYU — BYUtv, , 9 p.m.

Golf

Course Record with Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Shubhankar Sharma — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Juli Inkster-Putting — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2013 The Players-Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & Helwani — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Black History Month: Epic Knockouts — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now!: 40-21 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Boston — Altitude/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis — TNT/Fox Sports New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix — TNT/YES, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

All Games at Wide World of Sports Complex, Bay Lake, FL

Lakeland Magic at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Canton Charge at Austin Spurs — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Super Bowl That Wasn’t — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

New Jersey at New York Rangers — MSG Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Buffalo — MSG Plus 2/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network/Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles — Fox Sports North Plus/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships

Days 7 & 8, Cortina d’Ampezzo, italy

Parallel Slalom Finals — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Team Event — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

EURO Magazine Show — TUDN, 6 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Viva la liga — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Confidential — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal — ESPN2, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

WTA Tour

Phillip Island Trophy, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m/.CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Liverpool — Galavision, 2:30 p.m./CBS All Access, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Galavision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.