All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Daily 2022 Communist China Olympics listings at NBCOlympics.com

College Basketball

Men’s

Kent State at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

High Point at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Fordham — SNY/MASN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Villanova at Providence — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Butler at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Utah State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

San Jose State at Nevada — FS1, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Florida State at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Boise State at Air Force — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

Arkansas-Little Rock at Oklahoma — Stadium College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16

Leg 1, Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica

Santos de Guápiles vs. New York City FC — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Leg 1, Estadio Corona, Torreón, Mexico

Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Driving Distance — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Pat Perez — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Ian Poulter-Putting — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2019 The Players-Rory McIlroy — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Duel at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Duel 1 Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

Duel 2 Practice — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

The Nascarade — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Daytona — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Miami — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

G League Ignite at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas Legends at Stockton Kings — ESPN+/Legends Facebook Live, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m,

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m,

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Super Bowl Review (season finale) — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at New York Rangers — Sportsnet One/NESN/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Buffalo — MSG Plus 2/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa — RDS/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey — Bally Sports Sun/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary — Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado — Bally Sports Southwest Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m./Sportsnet West, 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

The Hockey Show — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 7 p.m.

The Hockey Show — Sportsnet West, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

LaLiga HIghlights — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Bundesliga Special: Bundesliga United-Stars, Sustainable & Socially Responsible — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

The Short List: Born to Entertain — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Falls From Grace — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

E60: Whitney’s Anthem — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina State — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracle 3 — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Delray Beach Open (ATP)/Open 13 Provence (ATP)/Qatar Open (ATP)/Rio Open (ATP)/Dubai Tennis Championships (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid — CBS/Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

1st Leg, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Sporting Clube de Portugal vs. Manchester City — Galvisión/Paramount+, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/Galavisión/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.