All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Daily 2022 Communist China Olympics listings at NBCOlympics.com

Boxing

Inside Boxing — Fubo Sports Network, noon

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing: Top Knockouts — FS2, 6 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing: Fury vs. Wilder Trilogy — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

Red Bull Leipzig vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Kent State at Akron — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Manhattan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Rider at Saint Peter’s — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UConn at Xavier — FS1, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Iona at Siena — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Utah State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

UNLV at Boise State — FS1, 11 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

George Mason at UMass — ESPN+, noon

Northwestern at Minnesota — B1G+, 4:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Xavier at Georgetown — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Central Connecticut State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Butler at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova — FloSports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

DePaul at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

Drake at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Utah at Stanford — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

USC at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

LSU at Florida — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Miami (OH) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard — NESN, 7 p.m.

UConn at Boston College — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Manhattan at Duke — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Oklahoma State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Missouri State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal-San Diego at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

eSports

Madden NFL 22 Ultimate Bowl Finale — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Formula E

Formula E Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

2nd Round: Main Feed — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

2nd Round: Featured Holes (#4, #12, #16 & #17) — ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.

2nd Round: Marquee Group — ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.

2nd Round: Featured Groups — ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.

2nd Round: Featured Holes ($16 & #17) — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

2nd Round: Featured Groups 1 & 2 — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Kenya Ladies Open, Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, Kenya

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

DP World Tour

The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 24

Sevilla vs. Elche — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 24

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Rennais == beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Adesanya vs. Whitaker 2 Pre-Show — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Romero vs. Whitaker — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Boston — NBA TV/Altitude/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Utah — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Connected: Trae Young and Isiah Thomas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Connected: Damian Lillard and Gary Payton — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Agua Caliente Clippers at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Memories — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2022 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Dallas — TSN3/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Edmonton — MSG Plus/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Arizona Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Hockey Show — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 7 p.m.

The NHL: 100 Years: The Expansion Era — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60: Whitney’s Album — ESPN, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: World Tennis Tournament (ATP Tour)/St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)