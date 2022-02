All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

Boston College at Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Creighton vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Siena — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno State at San Jose State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

St. Peter’s at Fairfield — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

American at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Senior Bowl Practice: Day 1 Recap — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Matchday 16

Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Chile — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:45 p.m.

Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Venezuela — Fubo Sports Network 3, 5:45 p.m.

Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba, Argentina

Argentina vs. Colombia — Fubo Sports Network 4, 6:15 p.m.

Estadio Mineirāo, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil

Brazil vs. Paraguay — Fubo Sports Network 2, 7:15 p.m.

Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Ecuador — Fubo Sports Network 3, 8:45 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Daniel Berger — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Cristie Kerr-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Players-2007 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Champions League

Semifinal, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Tappara Tampere vs. Red Bull Munich — NHL Network, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Greatest Fights: Aldo vs. Mendes — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Detroit — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — TNT/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota — Altitude/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio — NBC Sports Bay Area/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix — TNT/YES, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pregame — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG2, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Lakeland Magic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Raptors 905 — ESPN+/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Conference Championship Sunday — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Florida at New York Rangers — ESPN+/Hulu/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — Root Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey — TSN4/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia — TSN3/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New York Islanders — TSN5/RDS2/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside: Maharashtra Open (ATP Tour)/Open Sud de France (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)