All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 11:25 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth — ESPN+, 11:25 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 1:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Florida at Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

SEC Championship, Greystone Golf & Country Club (Legacy Course), Hoover, AL

Final Round — SEC Network, 8:30 a.m.

Sun Belt Conference Championship, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL

Day One — ESPN+, 9;30 a.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Maryland at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Arizona State at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

USC at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Princeton at Yale — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Louisville — ACC Network, noon

Kentucky at Arkansas — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City — USA Network/Universo, 9:10 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Burnley — Peacock, 9:15 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 11:15 a.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, SC

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: Tiger Tracks — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Granada vs. Levante — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 32

FC Nantes vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:45 a.m.

Troyes AC vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Girondins de Bordeaux — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Baltimore — MLB Network/YES/MASN, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

Arizona at New York Mets — Bally Sports Arizona/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Atlanta at San Diego — ESPN/ESPN2 (KayRod), 7 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Cleveland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC vs. Real Salt Lake — YES app/KMYU, 1 p.m.

LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLS Pre-Game — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, TN

Race — Fox, 7 p.m.

Bristol Motor Speedway Easter Celebration — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Bristol Motor Speedway — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Bristol Motor Speedway — Fox, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 1, FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Atlanta Hawks/Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat — TNT, 1 p.m.

Game 1, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 6;30 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 1, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

New Orleans Pelicans/Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns — TNT, 9 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, noon

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central: Hawks or Cavaliers/Heat, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nets/Celtics, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Bulls/Bucks. Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Playoff Central: Pelicans or Clippers/Suns, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Detroit — ESPN/TVA Sports, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville — NHL Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports South, 6 p.m.

New York Islanders at Toronto — MSG Plus/Sportsnet Ontario, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports SoCal, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Islanders at Toronto Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Columbus at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NWSL

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Angel City FC — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta – Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Center Court: Barcelona Open (ATP)/Serbia Open (ATP)/BNP Tennis Championship Istanbul (WTA)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

USFL

Week 1

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers — NBC, noon

Philadelphia Stars at New Orleans Breakers — USA Network, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers — FS1, 8 p.m.