All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 3

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Maryland at Clemson — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Florida State — ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Nebraska — ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Michigan State at Virginia — ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern — ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.

Chicago State at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Fresno Pacific vs. San Jose State (at Santa Cruz, CA) — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

URI at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Texas Christian University — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Furman at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Western Illinois at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Transylvania at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan — FS1, 6 p.m.

Adrian at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis-Brooklyn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida National at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at College of Charleston — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at North Carolina-Wilmington — Flo Sports, 7 p.m,

Stony Brook at Hofstra — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

McKendree at Drake — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Tulane — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Xavier — FS1, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Southern at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Missouri — SEC Network, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado Christian at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 8:30 p.m.

Boise State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Cal at Pepperdine — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon — Pac-12 Network./Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Boston College at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Grambling at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Christian University — ESPN+, noon

McNeese State at Louisiana — ESPN+, noon

Angelo State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Troy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Newberry at Western Carolina — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Health and Sciences Pharmacy at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Davidson — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Florida at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at East Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

George Washington at James Madison — Flo Sports, 4 p.m.

William Jessup at Southern Utah — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.

North Carolina Wesleyan at High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Duke — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7:15 p.m.

Arkansas at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 7:30 p.m,.

College Hockey

Men’s

Wisconsin at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Play-In, Estadio Tiburcio Carías Andino, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

FC Motagua vs. Real Estelí — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Champions Golf Club, Houston, TX

Practice Round Show — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

European Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1997 U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2014 U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Notah Begay III Junior National Championship Highlights — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

GOLF Films: U.S. Open Epics: Greatest Moments of the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2007 U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: Ford C. Frick Award Presentation — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

2020 All-MLB Team — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features, Part 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Dallas Mavericks — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Boston Celtics — NBA TV, 9:15 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Houston Rockets — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Minnesota Timberwolves — NBA TV, 9:45 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV, 10:15 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Chicago Bulls — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21 : Oklahoma City Preview — NBA TV, 10:45 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Atlanta Hawks — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Portland Trail Blazers — NBA TV, 11:15 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: New Orleans Pelicans — NBA TV, 11:45 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2020 Week 13 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight Special: Breakout Players of 2020-21 — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Inter Miami CF Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

United States vs. El Salvador — ESPNews/UniMás/TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN , 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3;30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Jim Valvano’s ESPY Speech — ACC Network/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU/SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected: Julie Foudy and Jessica Mendoza — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group D, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Atalanta — Galavisión, 12:30 p.m.

Group D, MCH Arena, Herning, Denmark

Midtjylland vs. Liverpool — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group H, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. İstanbul Başakşehir FK — CBS Sports All Access/TUDNxtra 1, 12:40 p.m. (resumption of match from 12/8)

Group A, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Lokomotiv Moskva — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 4, 2:40 p.m.

Group B, Studio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Internazionale Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 1, 2:40 p.m.

Group C, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Olympique de Marseille — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 2, 2:40 p.m.

Group C, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, Greece

Olympiacos vs. FC Porto — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 3, 2:40 p.m.

Group B, Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group A, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid — Galavisión, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights: Matchday 6 (Wednesday) — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)