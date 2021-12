All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Coppin State at George Washington — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Ball State at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Penn State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

UConn at West Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Carver at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis University at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook — SNY/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana College at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dayton at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McNeese at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southwest Assemblies of God at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. TCU (at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Cornell at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Utah State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Towson at Ohio State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

South Dakota State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Maryland-Bethesda at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Seattle at UNLV (at Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas, NV) — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Idaho State at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Weber State at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Fresno State at San Francisco — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 10 p.m.

Hawai’i Pacific at Hawai’i — ESPN+, midnight

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

St. Francis (PA) at Toledo — ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Kentucky State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Warner at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Alcorn State at Baylor — ESPN+, noon

LaGrange at Lipscomb — ESPN+, noon

Niagara at Xavier — FloSports, noon

Albany at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, noon

North Florida at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, noon

Belmont at Louisville — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Carroll University at Idaho State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Champion Christian at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+. 3 p.m.

Towson at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hartford at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at La Salle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Providence at Brown — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Maryland — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Kent State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Buffalo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Ball State at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brevard at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Troy at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Loyola Chicago — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Marquette at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Colorado-Colorado Springs at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Football

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 11 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Final

Leg 1, Estadio Tiburcio Carías Andino, Tegucigalpa, Honduas

FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones — FS2/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

2021 Notah Begay III Junior National Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana — MSG Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — ESPN/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston — YES/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans — Altitude/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Portland at Golden State — ESPN/Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Honor — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet/NESN, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at New York Rangers — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Altitude 2/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas — TNT/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Miami — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

TUTribuna — TUDN, 6 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter At Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group H, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Malmö FF — Galavisión, 12:30 p.m.

Group H, Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Chelsea — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group E, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Benfica vs. Dynamo Kyiv — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group F, Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Villarreal — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group F, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Young Boys — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group G, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Sevilla — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group G, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Lille OSC — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group E, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Barcelona — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.