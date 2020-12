All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

Werder Bremen vs. FC Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 2

Tennessee Tech at Western Carolina — ESPN+, noon

Villanova at Texas — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Lincoln at Niagara — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Florida — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita State — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Grambling State at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Ohio — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Judson at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at Drexel — Flo Sports, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at St. John’s — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Saint Ambrose at Drake — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Central Florida at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Greensboro College at Longwood — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Army — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Georgetown — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech (at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA) — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Quincy at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Howard -= ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Howard Payne at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Wesleyan at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac=12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Women’s

South Carolina at Iowa State — ESPNU, noon

Oklahoma at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Penn State at Syracuse — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at South Dakota — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Kentucky — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana State — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Arkansas — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon State — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

Western Kentucky at Charlotte — ESPN3, noon

Washington State at USC — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Drive: Who’s In? — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 11

West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 6:55 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 9:15 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 2:15 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 6:50 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 11:15 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 4:15 p.m.

FA Women’s Super League

Chelsea vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Manchester City — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Formula 1

Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit (Outer Track), Sakhir, Bahrain

Race — ESPN2, 12:05 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Golf Classic, Mayakoba Resort (El Camaleon Golf Club), Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Final Round — NBC, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Special — NBC, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 12

Osasuna vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Elche — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

Stade de Reims vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:50 a.m.

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:45 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Best Plays of the 2020 Season — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2020 All-MLB Team Finalists — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final, MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution — ABC/TSN4/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 13 Announcing Schedule (link)

Viewing Maps (the506.com) (link)

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 p.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL RedZone Countdown — Check your local listings, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 702, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — 7 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Top 50 Players Right Now: 50-41 — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Cup, Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy

Men’s Giant Slalom — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SC Featured: El Paso Strong — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 11 a.m.

They Fight — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Twice the Fight — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The Best of This is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

The Best of This is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up: Jim Valvano — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Women in the ACC — ACC Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)