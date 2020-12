All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Unified Welterweight Championship: Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Danny Garcia, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Prelims — FS2, 7 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

1. FC Köln vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. 1 FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 2

Columbia International at Mercer — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

UConn vs. North Carolina State (at Uncasville, CT) — ESPNU, noon

Baylor vs. Gonzaga (at Indianapolis, IN) — CBS, 1 p.m.

Towson at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 1 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Ball State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Marist at Binghamton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Bluefield at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Florida at HIgh Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

SMU at Dayton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Furman at College of Charleston — Flo Sports, 2 p.m.

Salem at Delaware — Flo Sports, 2 p.m.

Montana at Southern Utah — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lewis at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Maryland at James Madison — Flo Sports, 3 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Wright State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

North Dakota State at Kansas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra — Flo Sports, 4 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Providence — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Samford at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Bryant at UMass-Lowell — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Murray State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Houston — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Rider at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tarleton State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Saint Louis — Fox College Sports Central/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s

Wisconsin-Green Bay at North Dakota State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

College Football

Week 14 Announcing Schedule (link)

College GameDay live Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff — Fox/FS1, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

English Premier League

Matchweek 11

Burnley vs. Everton — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Fulham — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Manchester United — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Leeds United — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit (Outer Track), Sakhir, Bahrain

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 11:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Golf Classic, Mayakoba Resort (El Camaleon Golf Club), Playa del Carmen, Mexico

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Sunshine Tour

South African Open, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 12

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Valladolid — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Cadiz CF vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

Stade Rennais FC vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:50 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports Xtra, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Hermansson vs. Vettori, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR

Lost Speedways: Danger Zone — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 10

Hellas Verona vs. Calgliari Calcio — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

La jugada — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)