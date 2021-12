All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, FL

Weigh-In — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

PBC Fight Camp: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin — FS1, 5 p.m.

PBC Countdown: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Hofstra at Elon — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Point at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Carver at Liberty — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Converse at Winthrop — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Eastern at Penn — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bellhaven at New Orleans — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at William & Mary — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Flagler at Stetson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Wright State at Dayton — ESPN+, noon

Cumberlands at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Butler — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cal at Washington State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Football

Gator Bowl

ACC vs. Big Ten Conference, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Sun Bowl

MAC vs. Pac-12 Conference, Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Central Michigan vs. Washington State — CBS, noon

College Football Playoff

National Semifinal

Cotton Bowl, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Cincinnati vs. Alabama — ESPN, 3:40 p.m.

National Semifinal

Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Georgia vs. Michigan — ESPN, 7:40 p.m.

College GameDay live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — ESPN/ESPNU, 8 a.m.

SEC Nation live from AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Pregame — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Pregame — ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College Football Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2,/ESPNews/ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Command Center — ESPN2, 3:40 p.m.

All-22 Angle — ESPNews, 3:40 p.m.

Skycast — ESPNU, 3:40 p.m.

Alabama Hometown Radio — SEC Network, 3:40 p.m.

B1G Live: Orange Bowl Pregame — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 7:10 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 7:10 p.m.

College Football Pregame — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 7:20 p.m.

College Football Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Command Center — ESPN2, 7:40 p.m.

All-22 — ESPNews, 7:40 p.m.

Skycast — ESPNews, 7:40 p.m.

Georgia Radio — SEC Network, 7:40 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN, 11:10 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11:10 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 19

Valencia vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 1 & 2 — ESPN2, 11:10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cowboy — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

Phoenix at Boston — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Indiana, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Miami at Houston — Bally Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto — Bally Sports SoCal/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City — MSG Network/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis — KENS/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Root Sports/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at New Jersey — Sportsnet/MSG Plus, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports SoCal/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay — MSG Plus/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Plays of the Year – Highlights — Sportsnet, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL’s Best of 2021 — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN (The Final Day), 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Stadium’s Best of 2021 — Stadium, 6 p.m.

The B1G Story: Alex & Eli — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

E60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPN2, 11:10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:20 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Cup, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Group A: Spain vs. Chile/Group D: Argentina vs. Georgia — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Group A: Serbia vs. Norway/Group D: Greece vs. Poland — Tennis Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.