All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 5

Gardner-Webb at Hampton — ESPN+, noon

Campbell at Winthrop — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Catawba at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — FS1, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Nevada vs. New Mexico (at Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock, TX) — FS1, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Boise State vs. San Jose State (at Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center, Phoenix, AZ) — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at USC — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Cal at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, midnight

Women’s — Week 6

Florida State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, noon

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

Notre Dame at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at Samford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Piedmont at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Providence at Xavier — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

High Point at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Newberry at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

San Jose State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at Weber State — Pluto TV, 5 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Auburn at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Montana at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 8:30 p.m.

Montana State at Southern Utah — Pluto TV, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Portland State — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

Armed Forces Bowl, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs — ESPN, noon

Arizona Bowl, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Ball State Cardinals vs. San Jose State Spartans — CBS, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Army Black Knights — ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State Sugar Bowl Preview 2020 — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Cornhole

2020 ACL National College Cornhole Championship, Myrtle Beach Sports Center, Myrtle Beach, FL

Day 1 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Czech Republic vs. Austria — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Sweden vs. United States — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 16

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 7:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Deportivo Alavés — beIN Sports./beIN Sports Español, 10:05 a.m.

LaLiga World — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 7:30 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 10 a.m.

LaLiga: Top Goals 2020 — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Holloway vs. Lamas (06/04/2016) — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

MLB Network Countdown: 2020 Plays of the Year — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

MLB Network Countdown: 2020 Top Games — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Top 2020 Bat Flips — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Network Countdown: 2020 StatCast Superlatives — MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Presents: Icons Lost — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB 2020: Year in Review — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Indiana — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Indiana, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Washington, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

New York at Toronto — MSG Network/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah — NBA TV/Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV GameTime: Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA TV GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Fun and Games — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

The Best of This is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

La jugada — TUDN, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Best of This is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume 1 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume 2 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter Presents: 2020: Heroes, History and Hope-Volume 3 — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)