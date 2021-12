All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

High Point at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Buffalo — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Carver at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Butler — FS1, 5 p.m.

Farmingdale State at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

LSU at Auburn — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Midway at Indiana State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Delaware at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Providence — FS1, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Illinois State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at Iowa — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Millsaps at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Westminster at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

North Carolina State at Miami (FL) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Central Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Boston University at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Grambling at New Orleans — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lock Haven at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Butler at Xavier — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Morehead State — ESPN+. 5 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Coppin State at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wichita State at Oklahoma — Bally Sports/Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Garnder-Webb at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Pinstripe Bowl

Big Ten Conference vs. ACC, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl

Big 12 Conference vs. ACC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Iowa State vs. Clemson — ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Alamo Bowl

Big 12 Conference vs. Pac-12 Conference, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Oklahoma vs. Oregon — ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

B1G Live: Orange Bowl Media Day — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Campus Insiders: CFP Preview Special — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Holiday Face-Off, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Final: Wisconsin vs. Providence — Bally Sports, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Brentford vs. Manchester City — NBCSN (The Final Days)/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN (The Final Days), 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN (The Final Days), 5:15 p.m.

Hockey

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Finland vs. Czech Republic — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Canada vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Group B, Peavey Mart Centrium, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada

Slovakia vs. Russia — TSN3/NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Sweden vs. United States — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Georges St-Pierre vs. Matt Hughes — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

Charlotte at Indiana — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Detroit — MSG Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Boston — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio — Bally Sports Sun/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Utah at Portland — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 16 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at Washington — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo — MSG Plus 2/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Florida — MSG 2/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best of 2021 — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN (The Final Days), 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Must SC: Best of SportsCenter 2021 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Beyond The Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

3 Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

All Madden — FS1, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:45 p.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)