All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

Alabama State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Penn — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Menlo at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sacramento State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Carver at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Ball State at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Mount Marty at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8:30 p.m.

Hope International at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Yale at St. Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Harvard at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Mercer — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God American Indian College at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

West Chester at George Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San Jose State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Coppin State at George Mason — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Army at Yale — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Union at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kansas Wesleyan at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Boise State at Colorado State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Football

Birmingham Bowl

SEC vs. American Athletic Conference, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Auburn Tigers vs. Houston Cougars — ESPN, noon

First Responder Bowl

ACC vs. Mountain West Conference, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX

Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons — ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Liberty Bowl

Big 12 Conference vs. SEC, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs — ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

Holiday Bowl

ACC vs. Pac-12 Conference, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. UCLA Bruins– Fox, 8 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Big Ten Conference vs. Big 12 Conference, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

ACC Legends: Bobby Bowden — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Holiday Face-Off, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Providence vs. Bowling Green — Bally Sports, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Yale — Bally Sports, 8:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN (The Final Days)/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Norwich City — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Liverpool — NBCSN (The Final Days)/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season — NBCSN (The Final Days), 8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN (The Final Days), 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN (The Final Days), noon

Promoted: Brentford — NBCSN (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show: John Oliver — NBCSN (The Final Days, 1:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN (The Final Days), 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN (The Final Days), 5 p.m.

Hockey

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Peavey Mart Centrium, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada

Switzerland vs. United States — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Austria vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Pregame — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: UFC 121: Lesnar vs. Velasquez (10/23/2010) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 116: Lesnar vs. Carwin (07/03/2010) — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Dillashaw vs. Barão — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Orlando — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — NBA TV/NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota — MSG Network/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State — NBA TV/Altitude/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento — Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Unique and Inspiring — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Voices of the Game — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2021 Week 16 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Tampa Bay — ESPN+/Hulu/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p,.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby 10th Anniversary Special — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Must SC: Best of SportsCenter 2021 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Shorts: The Underdogs — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)