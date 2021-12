All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Countdown: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin — FS1, 7 p.m.

PBC Fight Camp: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin — FS1, 8 p.m.

PBC Collection: Plant vs. Lee (07/20/2019) — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Brown at Syracuse — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Class That Saved Coach K — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Coach K & Bilas: Then and Now — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Samford at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

College Football

Quick Lane Bowl

MAC vs. Mountain West Conference, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Western Michigan vs. Nevada — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Military Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. ACC, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

East Carolina vs. Boston College — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Review: 1996/97 — NBCSN (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Hockey

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Austria vs. Finland — TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Germany vs. Czech Republic — TSN4/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Group B, Peavey Mart Centrium, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada

Russia vs. Switzerland — TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Sweden vs. Slovakia — TSN4/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Charlotte — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Portland — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Brooklyn at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/YES/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 16

Monday Night Football, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Moe the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Total Access: MNF Postgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN (The Final Days), 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby 10th Anniversary Special — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sports Shorts: America’s Pastime — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Identity Theft of Mitch Mustain — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sports Shorts: Strange But True — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sports Shorts: Beyond the Links — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Stadium’s Best of 2021 — Stadium, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1;30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)