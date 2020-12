All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 5

Binghamton at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Cleveland State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Drake at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Monmouth — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wright State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Carver at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit Mercy — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Illinois State at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

DePaul at Providence — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Stony Brook — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Purdue-Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Irvine — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Women’s — Week 5

Stony Brook at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Binghamton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Vermont at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

College Football

Campus Insiders: College Football Playoff Preview — Stadium, 11 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 15

Leeds United vs. Burnley — Peacock, 7 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBCSN, 9:15 a.m.

Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion — Telemundo, 11 a.m./NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Universo, 2:10 p.m./NBCSN, 2:15 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 6:50 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4:15 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Finland vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Slovakia vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Group B, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Czech Republic vs. Russia — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Pregame — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje (04/14/2018) — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier (04/13/2019) — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

UFC Main Event: McGregor vs. Mendes (07/11/2015) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Alvarez vs. McGregor (11/12/2016) — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz (08/20/2016) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MLB

World Series Highlights: 1964: New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals — MLB Network, 9:30 a.m.

World Series Highlights: 1967: Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

World Series Highlights: 1968: Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Network Presents: Icons Lost — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

My Most Memorable Game: Bob Gibson — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

Studio 42 With Bob Costas: 1968 World Series — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

1968 World Series: Game 1-Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals (10/02/1968) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

1968 World Series: Game 3-St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers (10/05/1968) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

1968 World Series: Game 6-Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals (10/09/1968) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte — NBA TV/YES/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York — Fox Sports Wisconsin/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Indiana, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Fox Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NFL

Week 16 Announcing Schedule (link)

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL RedZone Countdown — Check your local listings, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 702, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

İstanbul Başakşehir vs. Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Misión Europa — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: Franchise in Crisis-The Washington Football Team — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Sport Stars of Tomorrow — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Sport Stars of Tomorrow — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

SEC Featured: Best of 2020 — SEC Network, noon

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers, Part 1 — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers, Part 2 — ESPN, 3 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers, Part 3 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Killer Kicks — BBC World News, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Nature Boy — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: 42 to 1 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)