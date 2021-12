All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Fight Camp: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin — Fox, 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19 — Boxing Day

West Ham United vs. Southampton — NBCSN (The Final Days), 9:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace — Telemundo/Universo, 9:55 a.m.//USA Network, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea — Telemundo/Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford — NBCSN (The Final Days)/Universo, 3 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN (The Final Days), 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo/Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN (The Final Days), noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo/Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo/Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN (The Final Days), 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show: John Oliver — NBCSN (The Final Days), 6 p.m.

Golf

Seve: The Movie — Golf Channel, 12:45 p.m.

GOLF Films: Loopers-The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 3:15 p.m.

Seven Days in Utopia — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Finland vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Group B, Peavey Mart Centrium, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada

Russia vs. Sweden — TSN4/NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

United States vs. Slovakia — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m./TSN4, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

IIHF World Junior Pregame — TSN1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Miami — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — Altitude/Bally Sports SoCal, 9 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pregame — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Week 16 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati

Buffalo at New England

Jacksonville at New York Jets

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota

New York Giants at Philadelphia

Tampa Bay at Carolina

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

Sunday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay Previews — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2/ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 19

Fenerbahçe vs. Malatyaspor — beIN Sports/beiN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Welcome to Qatar — beiN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:25 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Must SC: Best of SportsCenter 2021 — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, noon

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:20 p.m.

30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men — ABC, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN, 3 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: 42 to 1 — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)