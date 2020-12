All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles, CA

Vacant WBA World Super Middleweight Title: David O Morell, Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski

Prelims — FS1, 6 p.m.

Main Card — Fox, 8 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing Roundtable: 2020 Recap — ESPN, noon

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 5

Houston at Central Florida — ABC, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Cleveland State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern — FS1, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at Towson — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Nicholls State at LSU — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Virginia (at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX) — CBS, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit Mercy — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wright State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Norfolk State at George Mason — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

First Responder Bowl, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Lending Tree Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Georgia State Panthers — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Cure Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Liberty Flames vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 15 — Boxing Day

Leicester City vs. Manchester United — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United — Universo, 2:55 p.m./NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Premier League Download: The Impossible Dream — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Premier League Download: The Leicester City Story — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Premier League Download: The Noisy Neighbors — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Premier League Download: The Champions: Manchester City-Pep’s Pursuit of Perfection — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Premier League Download: Klopp’s Promise — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer Box: Wayne Rooney — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Promoted: Leeds — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

Payne’s Valley Cup, Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, MO

Exhibition Match (09/22/2020) — NBC, 4 p.m.

Wonderful World of Golf

Nick Price vs. Payne Stewart — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Arnold Palmer vs. Gary Player — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Phil Mickelson vs. David Toms — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Arnold Palmer vs. Chi Chi Rodriguez vs. Gay Brewer — Golf Channel, noon

Byron Nelson vs. Gene Littler — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer

Lee Trevino — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Jordan Spieth — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Ernie Els — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Jack Nicklaus — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Rory McIlroy — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: U.S. Open Epics-Greatest Moments of the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Seve: The Movie — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sweden vs. Czech Republic — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

United States vs. Austria — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Germany vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Pregame — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

2020 Fighters Only World MMA Awards — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Memphis — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago — Fox Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah — Fox Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pregame — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

Tampa Bay at Detroit — NFL Network/WTSP/WDIV, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — Amazon, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas — NFL Network/WPLG/KSNV, 8;15 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Pregame — Amazon, 4 p.m.

NFL Postgame — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Postgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

MKE Ankaragücü vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

Trabzonspor vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Best of beIN 2020: Best of Atlético de Madrid — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

Misión Europa: Premios Misión: Segunda edición — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Best of beIN 2020: Best of Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Best of beIN 2020: Best of Barcelona — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

LaLiga: The Best Matches of 2020 — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Pro Football Stories — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: After the Storm — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SEC Featured: Best of 2020 — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

College Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

Path to Glory — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)