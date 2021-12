All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

St. Francis Brooklyn at UMass-Lowell — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Fairfield — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

St. Xavier (IL) at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fresno State at Weber State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Howard at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Trip: 1985 Indiana Basketball — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana — B1G+, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Butler at Xavier — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Marquette — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas at San Diego — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Marquette at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

College Football

Frisco Football Classic

Conference USA vs. MAC, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

North Texas vs. Miami (OH) — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Gasparilla Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. SEC, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Central Florida vs. Florida — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Pre-Tournament Matches, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

United States vs. Finland — TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Canada vs. Russia — TSN5/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Our Game: Road to the 2021 World Juniors: Preliminary Round — TSN5, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Houston at Indiana — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas — NBA TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver — Bally Sports Southeast/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland — YES/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers — KENS/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Kobe Bryant: A Tribute — Fubo Sports Network, 5 p.m.

LeBron James: King of the Court — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 16

Thursday Night Football, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans — NFL Network/KNTV/WZTV, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday Pregame — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL

The Point — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 18

Beşiktaş vs. Göztepe — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN (The Final Days), 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Americano — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)