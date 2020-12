All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 5

Delaware State at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloHoops, noon

UCLA at Oregon — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Rider — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Creighton — FS1, 3 p.m.

Towson at George Mason — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall — FS1, 5 p.m.

Northwestern State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Tennessee — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Providence at Butler — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Weber State at BYU — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette — FS1, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at UAB — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Saint Louis — Fox Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s — Week 5

Tulsa at Temple — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Maine at Hartford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Rider at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at South Dakota State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

College Football

New Orleans Bowl, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Georgia Southern Eagles — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Montgomery Bowl, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Memphis Tigers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Copa do Brasil

Semifinal, 1st Leg, Allianz Parque, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Palmeiras vs. América FC (MG) — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:20 p.m.

Semifinal, 1st Leg, Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil

Grêmio Novorizontino vs. Säo Paulo FC — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Exhibition, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Russia — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Slovakia vs. Czech Republic — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

Getafe CF vs. RC Celta — beIN Sports, 11:20 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Granada — beIN Sports, 1:35 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Cádiz CF — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga World — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:45 p.m.

LaLiga World — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

LaLiga: The Best Matches of 2020 — beIN Sports Xtra, 6 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 17

Montpellier HSC vs. Lille OSC — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:50 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Nunes vs. Pennington (05/12/2018) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC-The Walk — Cyborg vs. Nunes (12/29/2018) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Cleveland — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana — MSG Network/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto — Fox Sports New Orleans/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston — Fox Sports Oklahoma/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver — NBC Sports California/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Utah at Portland — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix — ESPN/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:45 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2020 Week 15 — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

Top 50 Players Right Now: 30-21 — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Fenerbahçe vs. Istanbul Başakşehir — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:50 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Duke — ACC Network, 6;30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

ESPN Sports Shorts: America’s Pastime — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)