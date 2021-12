All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Saint Elizabeth at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Edward Waters at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at James Madison — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Schreiner at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northland at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Basketball Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Georgia at Texas Tech — ESPNU, noon

Nevada at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at California Baptist — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College of Charleston at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Penn State at Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

URI at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville — ESPN, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Indiana — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Siena — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Ave Maria at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Regis at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Duke — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at LSU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Denver at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Championship Coaches Press Conferences — SEC Network, 1;30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round, Gregory Gymnasium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

San Diego vs. Rice — Longhorn Network, 5;30 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Heroes: 2021 Awards for Canine Excellence — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Asian Tour

Laguna Phuket Championship, Laguna Golf Phuket, Phuket, Thailand

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sunshine Tour

SA Open Championship, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features, Part 3 — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at New York — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto — Bally Sports Wisconsin/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland — NBA TV/KENS/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Austin Spurs — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 13

Thursday Night Football, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL on Fox Pregame — Fox/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Florida — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal — Altitude/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New York Islanders — NBC Sports California/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville — NESN/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota — MSG Plus 2/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Boston at Nashville/New Jersey at Minnesota/Columbus at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Trials of Bobby Hoppe — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)