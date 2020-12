All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Press Conference — FS1, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 2

Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, Uncasville, CT

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac — Flo Sports, noon

Jimmy V Classic, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga– ESPN, 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Illinois — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Maui Invitational, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

3rd Place Game

Indiana vs. Stanford — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Texas vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

5th Place Game

Providence College vs. UNLV or Alabama — ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

7th Place Game

Davidson vs. UNLV or Alabama — ESPN2, 9:45 p.m.

Roman Legends Classic, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, Uncasville, CT

BYU vs. St. John’s — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Duquense vs. North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN3 1 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida vs. Army (at Uncasville, CT) — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Penn State — FS1, 5 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina State at Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Illinois State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Mars Hill at Radford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Ball State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at URI — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Fairfield — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Xavier — FS1, 7 p.m.

Tarleton State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon vs. Missouri (at Omaha, NE) — FS1, 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Louisiana Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan at Penn State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Quarterfinal, Estádio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

LD Alajuelense vs. Real Estelí — FS2/TUDNxtra, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Estádio Tiburcio Carías Andino, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

CD Olimpia vs. FC Motagua — FS1/TUDN, 10:15 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, TX

Charity Challenge — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

European Tour

Golf in Dubai Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Jokerit vs. Salavat Yulaev — Eleven Sports, 11:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Archival — ESPNews, 7;15 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Light Heavy Hitters — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Open Court: Chicago Greats — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers — NBC/Universo, 3:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 3 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2020 Week 12 — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Sights and Sounds of Success — FS1, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN , 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Daily Wager — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Jim Valvano’s ESPY Speech — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews1, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

Group E, Stadium Krasnodar, Krasnodar, Russia

Krasnodar vs. Stade Rennais — Galavisión, 12:30 p.m.

Group H, İstanbul Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu, Istanbul, Turkey

İstanbul Başakşehir vs. Red Bull Leipzig — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group H, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./UniMás, 3 p.m.

Group G, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Ferencváros vs. Barcelona — Galavisión, 3 p.m.



Group E, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville, Spain

Sevilla vs. Chelsea — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 2, 3 p.m.

Group F, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. SS Lazio — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 3, 3 p.m.

Group F, Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge vs. Zenit St. Petersburg — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 4, 3 p.m.

Group G, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Dinamo Kyiv — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra 1, 3 p.m.

Fùtbol Central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, noon

Misión Europa — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.