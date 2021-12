All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 17

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Bethune-Cookman at Florida International — ESPN+, noon

Sacred Heart at UMass-Lowell — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Cal-Irvine vs. Duquesne (at LeBron James Arena, Akron, OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Monmouth — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Air Force at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

William Woods at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Stanford (at T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV) — ABC, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma — Bally Sports, 3 p.m.

Chicago State at Drake — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

SMU at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern at Kent State — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Montana Tech at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Tennessee State at Stetson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

North Carolina at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Marquette at Seton Hall — FS1, noon

Western Michigan at Indiana — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Baylor at Michigan — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Canisius — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Boston University at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Morehead State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Providence — FloSports, 1 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jamestown at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UAB at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Xavier — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Saint Francis (PA) at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Simpson at Portland State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisville at UConn — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Vermont at UMass — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m

Virginia at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Radford at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hendrix at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Jackson State at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Texas at Arizona — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Iowa State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 18

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City — NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea — Universo, 8:55 a.m./USA Network, 9 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, FL

Day 2 — Golf Channel, noon

Day 2 — NBC, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Granada vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Getafe vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga 18th Round Highlight Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time: 10-1 — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: UFC Middleweights — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBA

Miami at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Memphis — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia — Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn — NBA TV/Altitude/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Winter Showcase, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

G League Ignite at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Maine Celtics — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 15 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville

New York Jets at Miami

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit

Carolina at Buffalo

Dallas at New York Giants

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco

Cincinnati at Denver

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore

Sunday Night Football, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay Previews — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2/ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Vegas at New York Islanders — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MSG Plus, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Midwest/TSN3, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Washington/Pittsburgh at New Jersey Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Washington/Pittsburgh at New Jersey Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 18

Sampdoria vs. Venezia — CBS Sports Network, noon

AC Milan vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A Bridge Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 17

Fenerbahçe vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League Magazine — TUDN, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Trials of Bobby Hoppe — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

BBC African Sports Personality of the Year Award — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Unwritten Rules Vol. 1 — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA

2022 WNBA Draft Lottery — ESPN, 3 p.m.