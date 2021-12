All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 17

Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

East Carolina vs. Liberty — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte – ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Jerry Colangelo Classic, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

San Diego State vs. Saint Mary’s — FloSports, 10 p.m.

Aquinas at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Converse at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Dillard at New Orleans — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Maryland-Bethesda at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton — FS1, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Portland — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

North Dakota State at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Redlands at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia Commonwealth at Stetson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Samford at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Jackson State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Niagara — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Davis & Elkins at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at North Texas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SMU at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Bahamas Bowl

MAC vs. Conference USA, Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Toledo Rockets — ESPN, noon

Cure Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. Sun Belt, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Northern Illinois Huskies — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament

National Championship, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

North Central (IL) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

NJCAA Division I Playoffs

National Championship, War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, AK

New Mexico Military vs. Iowa Western — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

NCAA Division I Football Tournament

National Semifinal, Fargodome, Fargo, North Dakota

James Madison at North Dakota State — ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, FL

Pro-Am — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

My Why Tour, Centene Community Ice Center, St. Louis, MO

United States vs. Canada — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Celta de Vigo vs. Espanyol — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Lewis vs. Daukaus — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Combate Global MMA Awards Show — Univision/TUDN, midnight

NBA

Miami at Orlando — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta — Altitude/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah — KENS/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland — Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Open Court: The Evolution of the Game #1 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/MSG Western New York/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis — ESPN+/Hulu, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg — NBC Sports Washington/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 17

Giresunspor vs. Altay — beIN Sports, 11:55 a.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)