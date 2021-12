All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Countdown: David Morrell, Jr. vs. Alantez Fox — FS1, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly Highlight Show — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Montreal at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Regent at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Appalachian State at Duke — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dartmouth at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Tennessee Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, noon

Dartmouth at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Furman at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Georgia at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Bob Jones at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 6 pm.

Spalding at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Creighton — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Antelope valley at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Montana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Illinois at DePaul — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Boise State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Bowling Green at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

National Semifinals, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Wisconsin vs. Louisville — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Nebraska — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Everton — NBCSN/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show: Matthew McConaughey — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Heavyweights — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Indiana — Bally Sports Detroit Plus/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/YES, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Houston — MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Austin Spurs at Lakeland Magic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente Clippers at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 15

Thursday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday Pregame — Fox/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Carolina — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/TSN2/RDS,7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York Islanders — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/NESN/MSG+2, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville — Altitude/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton — Sportsnet (Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Ohio, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose — Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Columbus at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Vancouver at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NWSL

2022 NWSL Expansion Draft — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

2022/23 UEFA Nations League Opening Draw — FS2, noon

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

Campus Eats: Farm to Table — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: More Than a Voice — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)