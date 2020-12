All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 4

UMass at La Salle — ESPN+, noon

Richmond at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Syracuse — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Elon — FloHoops, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado — Pac-12 Networks/Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Drexel — FloHoops, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Flagler at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Grambling State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Tennesee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Butler at Villanova — FS1, 7 p.m.

California Baptist at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Middle Tennessee — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Duke at Notre Dame — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Montana at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s — Week 4

Xavier at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Martin Methodist at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Samford at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Coker vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Liberty at High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Radford at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oakland City at Evansville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Converse at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Grambling State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at North Dakota State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

College Football

Texas Football National Signing Day — Longhorn Network

National Signing Day — ESPN2, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Signing Day Special — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

The Huddle: Signing Day — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Texas Football National Signing Day Special — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Huddle: Signing Day Special — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College Golf

PXG College Golf Showcase — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal, Leg 2: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Atlanta United vs. Club América — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC vs. Cruz Azul — FS2/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

Arsenal vs. Southampton — NBCSN/Universo, 12:55 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 12:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Special: Full Circle — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

GOLF Films: U.S. Open Epics-Greatest Moments of the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

GOLF Films: Yellow Brick Road — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 19

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 15

Dijon FCO vs. Lille OSC — beIN Sports Xtra, 12:50 p.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:55 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Cleveland at New York — Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Portland at Denver — NBC Sports Northwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Basketball Stories: Reign Man & the Glove — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2020 Week 14 — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight Special: The Analytics Show — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Serie A

Match Day 12

Internazionale Milan vs. Napoli — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Annika at Colonial — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)