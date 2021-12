All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 16

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. SC Freiburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Belmont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Howard at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Temple — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Akron at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Carver at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Methodist at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Midway at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Xavier — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida State — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Multinomah at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God University-American Indian at Dixie State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah State at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Portland at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

New Mexico State at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Western Kentucky at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Appalachian State at Davidson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Lake Erie at Wright State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Saint Mary’s College of California at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Stetson at South Florida — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

William Peace at Campbell — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

LSU-Shreveport at Louisiana — ESPN+, noon

Eastern Kentucky at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Piedmont College at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Alderson-Broaddus at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Murray State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Anges Scott at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Colerain at Princeton — FloSports, 7:15 p.m.

Northwestern State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor at Wyoming — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Auburn at Belmont — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas El-Paso at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Pac-12 This Morning: National Signing Day Special — Pac-12 Networks, 11 a.m.

SEC Now: Signing Day Special — SEC Network, noon

B1G Live: Signing Day Special — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

National Signing Day — Stadium, 2 p.m.

College Football Lice: Signing Day Special — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Huddle: Signing Day Special — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders: National Signing Day Special — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Golf

College Golf Showcase, Scottsdale National Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Team Semper Fi vs. Team Mount Sinai — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (delayed from 11/16)

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Watford — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

My Why Tour, Centene Community Ice Center, St. Louis, MO

United States vs. Canada — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southeast/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver — Bally Sports North/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah — ESPN/Bally Sports SoCal/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Portland — Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento — NBC Sports Washington Plus/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at G League Ignite — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 14 — Nickelodeon, 8 p.m.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts: Episode 5 — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks — Sportsnet, TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Arizona — MSG Network/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — TNT, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)