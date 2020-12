All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 4

Point Park at Stony Brook — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Akron (at Cleveland, OH) — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Chicago State at Illinois State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Carver at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Wofford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Radford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulsa — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Transylvania at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Saint Louis — Fox Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God Universities-American Indian at Grand Canyon — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Furman at Alabama — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s — Week 4

Albany at Marist — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Florida Memorial at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Radford at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois University at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tulane at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-Tyler at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

UConn at Seton Hall — SNY, 6:30 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Transylvania at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jackson State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Pacific — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal, Leg 2: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact — TUDN, 7:50 p.m./FS2, 8 p.m.

Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC — TUDN, 10:25 p.m./FS2, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchweek 14

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga World Short — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & Helwani — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Fight Flashback: Woodley vs. Thompson — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Boston at Philadelphia — TNT/NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston — KMYS/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Intensity — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2020 Week 14 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Voices of Change — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Infinite Race (world premiere) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius (Part 1) — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Annika at Colonial — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)