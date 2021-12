All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 16

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. Vfl Bochum — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Central Connecticut at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Hartford — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Allen at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Grambling State at UAB — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina State at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Centre at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Quincy at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston State at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Coppin State at Drexel — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Creighton — FS1, 8 p.m.

Georgia State at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Clara at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Memphis — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Nicholls State at DePaul — FloSports, noon

Westcliffe at Dixie State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

California Baptist at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Faulkner at South Alabama — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Florida at Seton Hall — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Final

Leg 2, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Comunicaciones FC vs. FC Motagua — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Brentford vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Leeds United — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2021 Phil Mickelson — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

CDW Folds of Honor Veterans Cup Highlights — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Champions League

Quarterfinals, Return Games

Frölunda Gothenburg vs. Leksands IF — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Rögle Ängelholm vs. Sparta Prague — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Heavyweights — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA

Golden State at New York — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland — TNT/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Austin Spurs at Lakeland Magic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente Clippers at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Loyalty to the Game — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2021 Week 14 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh — TSN2/RDS/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh , 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia — MSG Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston — Sportsnet Pacific/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Detroit — MSG Plus/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg — MSG Western New York/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota — ESPN+/Hulu, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Colorado — ESPN+/Hulu, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton — TSN4/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver — Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Columbus at Vancouver/Seattle at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Līnea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Watson — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)