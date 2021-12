All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Countdown: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox — FS1, 7 p.m.

PBC Collection: Wilder vs. Ortiz II (11/23/2019) — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Northern Illinois at Chicago State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Princeton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Erskine at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Keene State at New Hampshire — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Carver at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Johnson (FL) at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lagrange at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at George Washington — NBC Sports Washington Plus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Albany at Boston College — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cleveland State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Columbia — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

URI at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Women’s

East Tennessee State at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Carver at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Sam Houston State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Bluefield State at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Long Island University at Columbia — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal State-Stanislaus at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma Panhandle State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

We’re #1! The Story of 1990 ACC Football — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

2021 ACC Football Honors — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Football Championship — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 4: Chip Shot Mastery — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

Cadiz vs. Granada — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga 17th Round Highlight Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Indiana — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto — NBC Sports California/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Boston — 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver — NBC Sports Washington/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 14

Monday Night Football, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Postgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, United Center, Chicago, IL

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pregame live from Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 16

Gaziantep vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:25 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Dennis Rodman’s Big Bang in Pyongyang — Fubo Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)