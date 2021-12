All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Countdown: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox — Fox, 3:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 15

SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. 1. FC. Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Canadian Football League

108th Grey Cup, Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

2021 CFL Grey Cup Pregame Show — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 1 p.m.

2021 CFL Grey Cup: Countdown to Kickoff — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 6 p.m.

2021 CFL Grey Cup Postgame Show — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Miami (FL) at Fordham — FloSports, 11:30 a.m.

Purdue vs. North Carolina State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Florida vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Iona vs. Yale — FloSports, 7 p.m.

No Room for Racism Classic, Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, Rock Hill, SC

South Carolina vs. Florida State — ESPN2, noon

Merrimack at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Colgate at St. John’s — FS1, noon

Buffalo State at Niagara — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Indiana-Kokomo at Ball State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Nyack at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Jackson State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Navy at Marist — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Northeastern — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor — ABC, 3 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Kent State at West Virginia — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Northwestern — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Southwestern at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Kansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Monmouth at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

California Baptist at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Seattle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

The B1G Trip: 1985 Indiana Basketball — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

Marshall at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, noon

Stetson at Holy Cross — ESPN+, noon

Furman at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Bellarmine at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

URI at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Navy at Rider — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Florida at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Claflin vs. Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Howard at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Texas-Dallas at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Albany — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at South Carolina — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Quincy at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Santa Clara at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UAB at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UNLV at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Auburn — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Portland at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Iowa State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maryland-Bethesda at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Bowl Mania — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

NCAA Division I Soccer Championship

College Cup, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

National Championship

Clemson vs. Washington — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 16

Burnley vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Race — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

QBE Shootout, Tiburón Golf Course, Naples, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Final Round — NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 18

Troyes C vs. Girondins de Bordeaux — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:45 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Strasbourg vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Live — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Copa Combate, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Bantamweight Tournament — Paramount+, 10 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, 11:30 p.m.

Copa Combate Pre-Show — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at New York — Bally Sports Wisconsin/MSG Network, noon

Brooklyn at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland — Bally Sports North Plus/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Cleveland Charge at Wisconsin Herd — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NFL

Week 14 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland

Jacksonville at Tennessee

Las Vegas at Kansas City

New Orleans at New York Jets

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina

Dallas at Washington

Seattle at Houston

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay

San Francisco at Cincinnati

Sunday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers — NBC/Universo/Peacock, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay Previews — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2/ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at St. Louis — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/Bally Sports South/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Bally Sports Florida/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver — Bally Sports South/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Anaheim at St. Louis/Nashville at New York Rangers Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Serie A

Matchday 17

SSC Napoli vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Network, noon

Internazionale Milan vs. Cagliari — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Serie A Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 16

Beşiktaş vs. Kayserispor — beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

BBC African Sports Personality of the Year Award — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Three Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

E60 Presents: A Love Story — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)