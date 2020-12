All Times Eastern

Boxing

Showtime Boxing Special Edition

Interim WBA Super Featherweight Title, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

Junior Lightweights, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 11

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 3

Holiday Hoopsgiving, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Wofford vs. South Florida — ESPNews, noon

Dayton vs. Mississippi State — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Memphis vs. Auburn — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Clemson vs. Alabama — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

Lone Star Showdown, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Texas A&M at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida at Florida State — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, noon

Notre Dame at Kentucky — CBS, noon

Missouri-Kansas City at Toledo — ESPN3, noon

Tennessee State at IUPUI — ESPN3, noon

Cincinnati at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

North Carolina Central at North Carolina — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulane — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Flagler at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Georgia at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m

Saint Francis at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Thomas at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

La Salle a Drexel — Flo Sports, 2 p.m.

Bethesda at Idaho State — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

HIgh Point at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Saint Louis — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Transylvania at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UAB at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colorado State-Pueblo at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Weber State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Yellowstone Christian at Montana — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Florida International at North Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Greensboro College at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Monroe — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 6 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Ball State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Marist at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Iona at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Niagara at Saint Peter’s — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb — ESPN+ 8 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Women’s — Week 3

Cincinnati at Central Michigan — ESPN+, noon

Coastal Georgia at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, noon

McNeese State at Memphis — ESPN+, noon

North Dakota State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at UConn — SNY, 1 p.m.

Western Michigan at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Army at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wright State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Southern Utah — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Oakland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 4:30 p.m.

Canisius at Marist — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at IUPUI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m,.

College Football

Week 15 Announcing Schedule (link)

College GameDay live from Lusk Reservoir Park, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff — Fox/FS1, 10 a.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, noon

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 pm.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Update — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

English Premier League

Matchweek 12

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 7:25 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion — Peacock, 9:55 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City — Telemundo, noon/NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Everton vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, noon

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Premier League Review — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Qualifying — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Champions Golf Club (Cypress Creek & Jackrabbit Courses), Houston, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

3rd Round — Peacock, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

QBE Shootout, Tiburon Golf Club at Ritz Carlton Resort (Gold Course), Naples, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

European Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:50 a.m.

Getafe CF vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

SD Huesca vs. Alavés — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 14

Olympique de Marseille vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:50 a.m.

RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+/Pay per view, 10 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

MLS Cup, MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders — Fox/UniMás/TUDN/TSN1/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Cup Pre-Match — Fox, 8 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 11 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Indiana at Cleveland — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio — Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte — NBA TV/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific/West)/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State — Altitude/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m./NBA TV, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 11

Crotone vs. Spezia Calcio — ESPNews, 8:55 a.m.

Soccer

UEFA Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Long Game — FS1, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

The Champion Within — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Versus — TUDN, 2 p.m

Sport Today — BBC Sport Today, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

E:60: The Mike Tyson Collection — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

El Templo TUDN — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)