All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Lightweights, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBC World Bantamweight Title, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 15

Bayern München vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+., 9:20 a.m.

Vfl Bochum vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+. 12:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas — FloSports, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Holiday Hoopsgiving, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Nebraska vs. Auburn — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Drake vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Never Forget Tribute Classic, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

UConn vs. St. Bonaventure — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Battleground 2K21, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TCU vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Louisiana at Louisiana Tech — ESPNU, noon

Syracuse at Georgetown — Fox, noon

BYU vs. Creighton (at Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD) — FS1, noon

Charlotte at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida International at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Duquesne — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Michigan at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Temple at St. Joseph’s — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma (at BOK Center, Tulsa, OK) — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Oneonta at Binghamton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Buffalo — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington at North Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Troy at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Weber State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at Marquette — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois State at Chicago State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Morgan State at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Philander Smith at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Katherine at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Hartford vs. UNLV (at Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resorts and Casino, Las Vegas, NV) — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Washington State (at Spokane Center, Spokane, WA) — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas — ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Morehead State at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Voorhees at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Butler — FS1, 4 p.m.

Pacific at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Tennessee — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois — Fox, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Alabama State at Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook — SNY/ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Albany — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Carver at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at James Madison — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Ottawa (AZ) at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Old Dominion — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Dixie State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Life Pacific at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Houston at Alabama — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah Valley at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Never Forget Tribute Classic, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

UCLA vs. UConn– ABC, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Temple — ESPN+, noon

Seton Hall at Princeton — ESPN+, noon

Clarion at Kent State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Utah State at Ball State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

La Salle at St. John’s — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Providence — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Edgewood at Wyoming — FloSports, 1:30 p.m.

Coppin State at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Toledo — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Evansville — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Fisher College at Brown — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tarleton State at Weber State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Towson at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Yale — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

William Carey at Southeast Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Grambling State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

California Baptist at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fresno State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State at Troy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Simpson at Dixie State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Duquesne — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Marquette — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Bushnell at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Princeton — FloSports, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee Southern at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

NCAA Division I Tournament

Quarterfinal, Fargodome, Fargo, ND

East Tennessee State at North Dakota State — ESPN, noon

Quarterfinal, Villanova Stadium, Villanova University, Villanova, PA

South Dakota State at Villanova — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Bowers Stadium, Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, TX

Montana State at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament

Semifinal, Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Valdosta High School, Valdosta, GA

Colorado School of Mines at Valdosta State — ESPN+, noon

Semifinal, Top Taggart Field, Ferris State University, Big Rapids, MI

Shepherd at Ferris State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament

Semifinal, Mount Union Stadium, University of Mount Union, Alliance, OH

North Central (IL) at Mount Union — ESPN+, noon

Semifinal, Perkins Stadium, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Whitewater, WI

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Wisconsin-Whitewater — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Army vs. Navy (at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ) — CBS, 3 p.m.

College GameDay live from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Inside College Football: Army-Navy March On — CBS Sports Network, noon

Inside College Football: Army-Navy Tailgate — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Heisman Trophy Ceremony — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan State at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament

Regional Finals

Pittsburgh Regional, Fitzgerald Field House, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh vs. Purdue — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Louisville Regional, Freedom Hall, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Madison Regional, Wisconsin Field House, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Austin Regional, Gregory Gymnasium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Nebraska vs. Texas — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 16

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Southampton — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa — Universo, 9:55 a.m.//USA Network, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Leeds United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Manchester United — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Qualifying — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

PGA Tour

QBE Shootout, Tiburón Golf Course, Naples, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

2nd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

Espanyol s. Levante — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Deportivo Alaves vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Valencia vs. Elche — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 18

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Lille OSC vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

This Is Paris — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:25 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 269

Oliveira vs. Poirier, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Oliveira vs. Poirier — ABC, noon

UFC 269: Countdown — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

MLS

MLS Cup

Final, Providence Park, Portland, OR

Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC — ABC/UniMás/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 5;30 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio — Altitude/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames — CBC/Sportsnet (East/West/Pacific)/NESN, 10 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers — City TV/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West/Bally Sports South, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Ottawa — Bally Sports Sun/TSN5/RDS, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports SoCal/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo — NBC Sports Washington Plus/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Islanders — MSG Network/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle — Bally Sports Ohio/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports West, 1o:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Philadelphia at Arizona/Columbus at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Boston at Calgary/Carolina at Edmonton/Columbus at Seattle/Dallas at San Jose/Minnesota at LA Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Serie A

Matchday 17

Fiorentina vs. Salernitana — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

Serie A Bridge Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 16

Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

SEC Storied: More Than a Voice — SEC Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)