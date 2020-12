All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside Boxing — fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 11

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 3

Northeastern at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

North Texas at West Virginia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Charlotte — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

High Point at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College of Idaho at Eastern Washington — Pluto TV, 5 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Iona at Fairfield — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Marist at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Delaware — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at College of Charleston — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown — FS1, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at Saint Peter’s — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Baptist at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Grand Canyon — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Marquette at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s — Week 3

St. Bonaventure at Duquense — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Campbell — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Howard at La Salle — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Niagara — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Marist — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Weber International at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Davidson at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Morehead — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maine at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Pembroke at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Williams Baptist at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Clara at Bakersfield — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 15

Texas-El Paso at North Texas — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Nevada vs. San Jose State (at Las Vegas, NV) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

English Premier League

Matchweek 12

Leeds United vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

QBE Shootout, Tiburon Golf Club at Ritz Carlton Resort (Gold Course), Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Champions Golf Club (Cypress Creek & Jackrabbit Courses), Houston, TX

2nd Round — Peacock, 1 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

European Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

Real Valladolid vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports ñ, 2:50 p.m./beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

LaLiga World — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 14

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features, Part 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

New York at Detroit — MSG Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta — Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Houston at Chicago — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland — ESPN/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Northwest, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Cleveland Cavaliers — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Toronto Raptors — NBA TV, 10:45 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Denver Nuggets — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: New York Knicks — NBA TV, 11:15 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Utah Jazz — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Charlotte Hornets — NBA TV, 11:45 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

The Express: The Ernie Davis Story — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight Special: This Year in Bloopers — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Copa Libertadores Highlights — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: No Experience Required — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN , 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki + Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Brother From Another — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Fubo News — fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

USA Today Sports Weekly Pulse — fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6 a.m. (Saturday)